Where Mizzou Needs to Add at Each Position in the Transfer Portal

With 21 Missouri players announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal before it opened Friday, the needs for the Tigers this offseason are coming into focus.



Missouri is set to lose starters at least 12 different positions due to players running out of eligibility, entering the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL draft. Plus, the Tigers will need to improve the depth at several positions.

Before the Tigers start dipping into the portal to acquire talent, here's a look at how the roster stands at every position with every scholarship player that is set to return, plus incoming freshmen that will be added to the group.

Offense

Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The Missouri Tigers offensive line and tight ends start off a fall camp practice by pushing sleds. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI

Quarterback

Freshman Matt Zollers

Incoming freshman Gavin Sidwar

Making the right decision here is the most important thing the Missouri coaching staff will do all offseason.



It's difficult to see how the staff would come away from Zollers' seven appearances in 2025 not thinking that the former four-star prospect needs another year to develop.

The lack of elite quarterback play has been one of, if not the most, significant factors holding Missouri back from being a serious contender for the College Football Playoff. Expect the Tigers to look to take a big swing to find their starter for 2026.

Assuming Sam Horn will not return to Missouri after going to play for the LA Dodgers organization in the spring, Missouri will also likely look to add a third-string option. Or, the Tigers might be fine with either Sidwar or walk-on Brett Brown there.

Running backs

Sophomore Ahmad Hardy

Redshirt sophomore Jamal Roberts

Incoming freshman Maxwell Warner

Being able to retain both Hardy and Roberts makes running back unquestionably the strongest position on the roster before the portal acquisitions begin. But, Missouri will have to look to fill out the bottom half of the depth chart through the portal, especially after redshirt junior Tavorus Jones and the duo of true freshman — Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood — announced their plans to enter the transfer portal.

Wide receiver

Freshman Donovan Olugbode

Junior Daniel Blood

Freshman Shaun Terry II

Freshman DaMarion Fowlkes

Incoming freshman Jabari Brady

Incoming freshman Devyon Hill-Lomax

Missouri needs to get more out of its receiver group than it did in 2025. It'll have to be a mostly new group that does that. Olugbode is a stellar player to have returning though. Outside of that though, Missouri will likely need to add two more starters and a handful of depth options.

Tight end

Junior Brett Norfleet

Junior Jordon Harris

Redshirt freshman Jude James

Redshirt freshman Gavin Hoffman

Freshman Dakotah Terrell

Incoming freshman Isaac Jensen

This is just about the only position on the roster where Missouri is just fine as it is. There's starters in Norfleet and Harris, depth with James, and exciting developmental prospects with each of Hoffman, Terrell and Jensen.

Offensive tackle

Junior Cayden Green

Redshirt freshman Ryan Jostes

Freshman Jack Lange

Incoming freshman Johnnie Jones

Missouri should be pretty thankful to have Cayden Green returning here, with the All-SEC junior announcing his plans to use his final year of elligibility with the Tigers instead of declaring for the NFL draft. He'll be Missouri's best returner on the offensive line.



Outside of Green, Missouri will have to find a new starter at right tackle to replace right tackle Keagen Trost.

Missouri's depth at the position was also decimated, with three of the top depth pieces at the position deciding to enter the transfer portal. Lange, who was the top-rated prospect in the state of Missouri in the class of 2025, is someone to watch to earn some more opportunities in his second season.

Depending on who Missouri adds in the transfer portal, the Tigers might have Green move back to left guard, the position he started at in 2024.

Interior offensive linemen

Graduate Dominick Giudice

Redshirt junior Curtis Peagler

Redshirt sophomore Logan Reichert

Redshirt junior Tristan Wilson

Redshirt freshman Whit Hafer

Incoming freshman Brandon Anderson

Incoming freshman Khalief Canty

Incoming freshman Brysen Wessell

Incoming freshman Braylon Ellison

Missouri will retain both of its starters from the guard spots, with Giudice at left guard and Peagler at right guard. Center Connor Tollison has exhausted his eligibility after four years as a starter for the Tigers.



Missouri might look to the transfer portal to add a starter at center, but Wilson, who was Missouri's backup center in 2025, might also be capable of taking over.

Peagler, who was thrust into the starting position in the final weeks of fall camp, left more to be desired in 2025. Perhaps Reichert, an athletic lineman from Kansas City, would be ready to take the next step in his development to compete for that spot. Either way, Missouri will likely look to add competition or a starter at both guard spots.

Defense

Aug 18, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; The Missouri Tigers defensive line starts off a fall camp practice with some basic drills. | Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSi

Defensive tackles

Redshirt junior Marquis Gracial

Redshirt junior Jalen Marshall

Redshirt sophomore Sam Williams

Redshirt freshman Elias Williams

Freshman Jason Dowell

Incoming freshman Tajh Overton

Missouri will lose two starters here, with both Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb exhausting their eligibility. Both of those guys add a lot in the run and pass game.



Gracial has developed into more of an all-around player, but Missouri will likely look to bring in multiple players who could compete to start. Otherwise, one of Jalen Marshall or Sam Williams would need to take a big leap.

Missouri does like a deep rotation here too, so will probably also look to add depth.

Edge rushers

Redshirt junior Darris Smith

Junior Damon Wilson II

Junior Langden Kitchen

Sophomore Demarcus Johnson

Freshman Daeden Hopkins

Missouri is awaiting the NFL-draft decision of Damon Wilson II, which will play a big part in how the Tigers attack this position.



Smith, a former Georiga transfer, could be in line to start next season. Either way, Missouri will probably look to add a starting-caliber player here.

The Tigers also lost true freshman Javion Hilson, and are expected to lose junior Nate Johnson, to the transfer portal. Because of these losses, the middle of the room could use some more players. Demarcus Johnson, a transfer from the JUCO level, could quickly make an impact.

Linebacker

Sophomore Nicholas Rodriguez

Sophomore Jeremiah Beasley

Freshman Dante McClellan

Freshman Jason King

Redshirt freshman Brian Huff

Incoming freshman JJ Bush

Incoming freshman Keenan Harris

The biggest lost Missouri saw here was Josiah Trotter, who led Missouri in tackles in 2025, declaring for the NFL draft. The Tigers also lost Triston Newson and Khalil Jacobs to graduation.

Rodriguez should be in line to be at the middle linebacker spot after a promising first two seasons. When Trotter missed the Gator Bowl, Rodrigez had an impressive performance in his first start, leading the team with 15 tackles.

But expect Missouri to add someone who can play at weakside linebacker to replace Newson and the blitzing ability of Jacobs.

Cornerback

Freshman Cam Keys

Incoming freshman Jaxson Gates

Incoming freshman Ahmod Billins

This was already going to be a major need for the Tigers, with the team's three starters at the position all exhausting their eligibility. It's been exasperated by four others entering the portal. Missouri needs to completely refill this room.

Safety

Junior Marvin Burks Jr.

Junior Mose Phillips III

Redshirt sophomore Santana Banner

Sophomore Trajen Greco

Redshirt freshman Jackson Hancock

Incoming freshman Jayden McGregory

Incoming freshman Brody Jones

Incoming freshman Carter Stewart

This is another pretty strong position for the Tigers, with both starters from last year, Burks and Banner, returning. Phillips would be a strong candidate to replace Daylan Carnell at the STAR position. Greco is a promising player who has shown signs of development too.

Specialists

Punter

Junior John Butcher

Last year's starter, Connor Weselman, has now exhausted his eligibility after finishing 2025 with the lowest average yardage per punt. Butcher is a former transfer from the JUCO level. Missouri will need to add a starter that can improve the position.

Kicker

Redshirt sophomore Blake Craig

Sophomore Oliver Robbins

Having Craig return from injury will be a relief for Missouri after he missed 2025 with a torn ACL. Robbins is set to return as a backup with the ability to do kickoffs.

Long Snapper

Junior Brett Le Blanc

Freshman Henry Crosby

Freshman Sean Gross

Le Blanc has been a reliable starter here for the last three years.

