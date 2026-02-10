Evaluating Mizzou's Wide Receiver Room After Portal Acquisitions

Whether Missouri wanted to or not, the program’s wide receiver room had to go through a complete remodel this offseason.

After one starter exhausted his eligibility, two more entered the transfer portal. Three depth pieces also left the room.

But Missouri was able to successfully complete one of its important tasks of the offseason by retaining Donovan Olugbode. On paper, he should be the focus of the passing game for 2026 after a freshman season where he proved he absolutely can be the incredibly reliable target he was billed to be as a four-star prospect out of IMG Academy.

But besides Olugbode, Missouri returned just nine yards of receiving yards from its wide receiver group, thanks to true freshman Shaun Terry II’s one catch on the season.

Terry, along with fellow true freshmen DaMarion Fowlkes, provide some long-term potential while Olugbode is already a clear leader. The Tigers had to replace every other part of the receiver room.

To do so, Missouri added four players through the transfer portal. Two have multiple years of starting experience under their belt, while the other two have combined for just seven catches across their careers, but were highly-rated prospects out of high school.

The biggest addition for the group was one of the Tigers’ biggest additions overall, with Cayden Lee coming over from Ole Miss to join his former teammate, quarterback Austin Simmons.

Lee follows into the recent lineage at Missouri of shifty playmakers in the slot. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Georgia native has a wide catch radius and has a knack for getting open over the middle of the field. Ole Miss utilized him frequently on both screens and deep crossing routes.

Plus, he’ll add some familiarity for Simmons. In an offense that will be adjusting to not only a significant amount of new personnel, but also a new coordinator and having to switch to Simmons’ left-handed throwing, Lee should be a comfortable target for Simmons, especially early in the season.

With Lee and Olugbode slotted in as starters, Caleb Goodie, a transfer from Cincinnati, fits right into the other starting outside receiver. The 6-foot-1, 178-pound speedster provides a deep threat that could pair well with Simmons’ strong arm.

The deep passing game has virtually been a non-factor for Missouri over the last two seasons. Between Simmons, Lee and Goodie, there’s reason to believe that will change. In 2025, Missouri completed nine of its 23 pass attempts of 20 or more yards, while Goodie alone caught five of his 16 targets of 20+ yards. Lee also had five receptions on nine deep targets.

Behind those three, there's a lot of questions about how the depth chart will shake out.



In the slot, Terry will be a depth option, and so could Naeshaun Montgomery, a transfer from Florida.

Montgomery was a three/four-star prospect out of high school. In his one season with the Gators, he appeared in four games, where he caught three receptions for 26 yards. He took 23 snaps in the slot and 12 out wide, according to Pro Football Focus.



Also a track athlete, speed is the core trait of Montgomery's game. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Miami native chose Florida over offers from Alabama, LSU and Penn State. His long-term potential is an intriuging addition.

On the boundary, Fowlkes and Kenric Lanier II, a transfer from Minnesota, will likely fill out the depth chart.



Lanier was a composite four-star prospect out of high school, but did not see many opportunities through three years with Minnesota, catching four passes for 96 yards over that time. His experience, at least in comparison to the rest of the group, should make him one of the top depth options.

Additionally, Missouri brought in three players at the position in the 2026 signing class, signing three-star prospect Jabari Brady and two three-star local products Devyon Hill-Lomax and Karsten Fiene.



The path to playing time for any of those three is blurry, but if any are to contribute in their debut seasons, Brady sticks out as the most likely contender. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Florida product plays with the size and physicality necessary to quickly adjust to the college game.

Missouri's wide receiver room was one of its most unsettled position groups entering the offseason. Following the portal cycle, the starting group is settled and more potential was added to the second half of the depth chart.

