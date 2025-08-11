Where Mizzou Ranks in First AP Poll of 2025 Season
For the first time for the 2025 season, the AP Top-25 has been released. In a similar fashion to the Coaches Poll released Aug. 4, the Missouri Tigers missed the cut.
They were just outside of the teams ranked in the top 25 and will enter the season on the outside looking in. They were behind six in the receiving votes category, racking up 33 total. BYU received 156 votes, just missing the cut.
To start the 2024-25 season, Missouri was ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll. They lingered around in and around the top 25 for most of the season and ended at No. 22 in the final rendition of it in Week 17.
It's no surprise that the Tigers were not included in the initial top 25, given the team's roster turnover. With multiple new starters at key positions on both sides of the ball, questions are still swirling on the team's ceiling as fall camp comes to a conclusion.
The Tigers are also in the middle of multiple position battles that have yet to be settled, with time still remaining in the fall. A quarterback battle between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn is still unfolding, with no separation between the two, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
A battle for the left tackle position between Jayven Richardson and Johnny Williams IV is also getting ironed out. That might just be the most important position competition on the team.
Multiple positions were reloaded, however. Drinkwitz added Louisiana Monroe running back Ahmad Hardy and Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. to the roster, bolstering the skill position players on offense.
They also added Georgia defensive end Damon Wilson and Appalachian State defensive end Nate Johnson to rebuild the defensive line. Transfer linebacker Josiah Trotter from West Virginia is also expected to be a welcome addition to the team.
Outside of the new guys, Missouri has plenty of talented returning players who should carry over the culture that Drinkwitz and his coaching staff have established over multiple seasons. Players like center Connor Tollison, defensive end Zion Young and safety Daylan Carnell will absolutely contribute to that culture.
Below is the inital installment of the AP Poll for the new year.
AP Poll - August 11, 2025
1. Texas, (25), 0-0, 1552
2. Penn State, (23), 0-0, 1547
3. Ohio State, (11), 0-0, 1472
4. Clemson, (4), 0-0, 1398
5. Georgia, (1), 0-0, 1331
6. Notre Dame, 0-0, 1325
7. Oregon, (1), 0-0, 1236
8. Alabama, 0-0, 1179
9. LSU, 0-0, 1174
10. Miami (FL), 0-0, 889
11. Arizona State, 0-0, 791
12. Illinois, 0-0, 713
13. South Carolina, 0-0, 667
14. Michigan, 0-0, 662
15. Florida, 0-0, 626
16. SMU, 0-0, 565
17. Kansas State, 0-0, 512
18. Oklahoma, 0-0, 463
19. Texas A\&M, 0-0, 434
20. Indiana, 0-0, 423
21. Ole Miss, 0-0, 370
22. Iowa State, 0-0, 309
23. Texas Tech, 0-0, 274
24. Tennessee, 0-0, 192
25. Boise State, 0-0, 191
Receiving votes
BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.