Where Mizzou Stands in National Polls Following Week 12 Win
Following a 49-27 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers saw themselves in a relatively similar position as last week in the national rankings.
This was a game that wasn't played the best at the hands of the Tigers, but they made enough big plays to earn a big win. On defense, the Tigers scored two touchdowns, which was a big driving force in being able to eventually pull ahead.
"To have that as your senior night game, to have a pick six, have a fumble recovery for 70-something yards that led us to a touchdown," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "The final was, what, 49-27, so those three turnovers that led to touchdowns were the difference in the game."
This game can't be talked about without discussing the 300-yard outing from running back Ahmad Hardy. It was one of the best individual rushing performances in the history of the Southeastern Conference and was a driving force on offense for Missouri in putting points on the board.
"Obviously, Ahmad Hardy had a career game — only the second time in school history to have a 300-yard rusher," Drinkwitz said. "Way for him to bounce back after the fumble."
Missouri fell down the national polls last week following a loss to Texas A&M. It regained some momentum nationally following its Senior Day victory. Despite having minimal to no nopes for making the College Football Playoff, the Tigers showed against Mississippi State, and can show moving forward, that they can still end the season successfully.
"Our No. 3 team goal is compete for championships," Drinkwitz said. "So a couple of those championships got knocked off, but there's still a bowl game championship out there. Our trophy games are still out there."
Following the win, Missouri will now shift its focus to a road matchup in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Here's where Missouri stands in the national rankings heading into Week 13 of the season.
Coaches Poll
1. Ohio State, (61), 10-0, 1573
2. Indiana, 11-0, 1497
3. Texas A&M, (2), 10-0, 1457
4. Georgia, 9-1, 1381
5. Oregon, 9-1, 1285
6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1268
7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1213
8. Oklahoma, 8-2, 1099
9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1064
10. Alabama, 8-2, 976
11. BYU, 9-1, 923
12. Georgia Tech, 9-1, 815
13. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 777
14. Utah, 8-2, 748
15. Miami (FL), 8-2, 707
16. USC, 8-2, 610
17. Michigan, 8-2, 587
18. Texas, 7-3, 521
19. Virginia, 9-2, 455
20. Tennessee, 7-3, 403
21. Missouri, 7-3, 220
22. James Madison, 9-1, 201
23. North Texas, 9-1, 164
24. Houston, 8-2, 144
25. Tulane, 8-2, 96
Receiving votes:
Navy 56, SMU 42, Illinois 34, Washington 28, Iowa 24, Arizona 23, Louisville 21, San Diego State 19, Arizona State 16, Pittsburgh 13, Nebraska 12, East Carolina 3.
AP Top 25
