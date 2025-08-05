Which Players Stood Out in Mizzou's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp?
The Missouri Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp Monday, marking a crucial checkpoint for the coaching staff to start put together the depth chart for the season.
"It's so hard to say, you got to actually see them play," Drinkwitz said in a press conference after practice Saturday when talking about the importance of the scrimmage.
Though the starting competitions at quarterback, left tackle and cornerback are the top questions the coaching staff has to figure out ahead of the season, it was three unproven players who caught the eyes of their teammates.
Specifically at one defensive position group.
"Some of the guys on the backend, they really jumped out," linebacker Josiah Trotter said to the media Tuesday.
One of those defensive backs who stood out to both linebacker Khalil Jacobs and cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. was redshirt freshman Cameron Keys.
"He had a few good plays, got a lot of good tackles and pass breakups," Pride said.
A former four-star prospect, Keys made the most of the opportunity, despite having a long list of veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. With a year in the system down, Keys is now starting to play with the same speed he used as a runner in the 100-meter dash in high school.
"He's defeinently a guy that was flashing around the field, making his presense known," Jacobs said. 'I feel like that guy has a lot of confidence in himself and he's ready to put it on display."
Another one of those players was senior safety Caleb Flagg, who grabbed two turnovers, according to Trotter. Flagg, the brother of former Missouri linebacker, Corey, was also the MVP of last year's spring game after snagging an interception.
Though the safety room is incredibly deep this season, Flagg is continuing to make the case for himself to be a reliable depth player, just like he was last season. He played on 142 defensive snaps last year recording 20 tackles and a forced fumble.
Also at safety, redshirt freshman Jackson Hancock grabbed an interception in the scrimmage, adding to what Trotter described as a "great past couple of days" for the former three-star prospect. The former three-star prospect earned some extra opportunities in practice over the last few days as Jalen Catalon and Trajen Greco dealt with minor injuries, and made the most of those, according to Drinkwitz.
Missouri now enters the second week of its fall camp, set to host another scrimmage later in the week.