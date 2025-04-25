Why Did Mizzou's Luther Burden III Fall Out of Round 1 of NFL Draft?
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Luther Burden III will have to wait another day to learn his new home.
The former Missouri Tigers wide receiver slipped past the first round of the 2025 NFL draft Thrusday night. Burden now stands out as one of the top prospects set to available on Day 2 of the draft. NFL.com lists Burden as the third-best available prospect entering Round 2, behind edge rusher Mike Green, and Michigan cornerback Mike Johnson.
Four different wide receivers, including Colorado's two-way threat, Travis Hunter, were selected in Round 1.
Here's a look at the wide receivers who were selected in the first 32 picks.
Pick 2: Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick 8: Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Pick 19: Emeka Ebugka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pick 23: Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Burden falling out of the first round is a far fall off from the expectations analysts set for Burden ahead of the 2024 college football season. After a standout year in 2023 where he compiled 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, Burden was projected to be selected as early as the top-10 selections.
But, after a drop off in production in 2024, and rumors of character concerns, this slip into Round 2 is not a surprising one. In 2024, Burden only had one game with over 100 yards, ending the season with 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
NFL scouts also had their questions about Burden's character. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz spent the last two months defending his wide receiver against questions about his production and character.
"There are these quiet critics out here who say he has a character problem," Drinkwitz said on the Rich Eisen Show on April 1. " "My response to everybody has been, he's never been arrested, he's never had a public incident at our university, he has never once been to my office to complain about his role. ... He's just been a great teammate."
Burden will likely hear his name called early on in the selections Friday. Round 2 is set to begin at 5 p.m.