Justin Jefferson Had Uplifting Message for Bears Rookie After His Quiet NFL Debut
Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III had a quiet NFL debut in his team's 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. The second-round draft pick was targeted just once, a pass he hauled in for negative yardage. But after the final seconds on the clock dwindled down and the game was over, one of the best wideouts in the league was there to tell Burden that it was alright.
Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson shared an uplifting moment with Burden, one that was briefly caught by ESPN's broadcast cameras.
"You're gonna have your opportunity, brother," Jefferson can be heard telling Burden.
Jefferson knows a thing or two about getting off to a slow start. The Vikings wideout, a first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, tallied just two receptions for 26 receiving yards in his first NFL game against the Green Bay Packers. But, as NFL fans well know, Jefferson went on to explode for 1400 yards in his first year, and hasn't failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since while being selected to four Pro Bowls and twice earning All-Pro honors in his already-decorated six-year career.
As such, Burden, a talented wideout in his three seasons at Missouri, shouldn't sweat his slow start.