WR Nicholas Deloach Signs With Missouri Tigers

As the current Tigers prepare for their late December bowl game against Wake Forest, some of Missouri’s future talents are making their college decisions official on Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. Nicholas Deloach, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Cahioka, Illinois, has formally signed on to become a Tiger, adding to an already deep class for Missouri.

Deloach is one of five receivers to sign with Mizzou during this cycle and should have a chance to compete to see the field after some departures in that department. This will be Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz’ third true class of recruits, so fans will be eager to see what Deloach and the rest of the Tiger signees can add to this roster. Despite losing some key players to the NFL and transfer portal, Mizzou looks to be in good shape for the road ahead.

2022 saw Mizzou go 6-6, finishing in the middle of the SEC pack. It wasn't exactly a roaring success for Drinkwitz and his squad, but they had their bright spots along the way, particularly on defense. This year’s campaign was a year where the Tigers defense make big strides forward, but injuries and somewhat of a sputtering offense made it difficult to build much momentum in the thick of the season.

Now, Mizzou will turn its focus to Wake Forest, who the Tigers will take on in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec 28, down in Tampa, Fla. After that, it’ll be time for them to bring in the team’s newest members and hit the ground running for a strong 2023.

