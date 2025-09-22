Former Mizzou WR Scores First NFL Touchdown: The Buzz
Former Missouri football wide receiver, Luther Burden III, scored his first NFL career touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Bears had a 7-3 lead as coach Ben Johnson called for the "flea flicker" trick play. Bears running back D'Andre Smith tossed the ball back to quarterback Caleb Williams at the Bears' own 35-yard line, and Williams turned to find Burden III wide for a 65-yard touchdown.
Burden III was wide open as Dallas safety Malik Hooker could not catch up to him. The touchdown extended the Bears' lead to 14-3.
According to Next Gen Stats, Williams' pass went 62.1 yards in the air, the longest completion in the NFL this season, and Williams' longest completion of his NFL career. Burden III tallied three passes for 101 yards in the game.
Entering Sunday's game for Chicago in its home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Burden III had a minimal impact on the Bears' offense with two receptions for two yards.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Missouri Soccer: Kentucky 1, Missouri 0
- Missouri soccer lost its first SEC road game in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday, September 21, falling 1-0 to Kentucky. The Tigers are now 4-5-1 overall, with a 1-2-0 record in the SEC, while the Wildcats improve to 8-3-0 overall, with a 2-1-0 SEC record. Despite the loss, the Tigers had numerous blocking opportunities, including goalkeeper Kate Phillips making three saves and the team blocking five shots by the Wildcats in the first half. Missouri finished with five shots on goal and four corner kicks.
- Missouri will host No. 12 Mississippi State on Friday, September 26, at 7 p.m.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Missouri Women's Golf Hosts the Johnie Imes Invitational, Columbia, Mo., Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri football announced that the homecoming game on Saturday, September 27, against the University of Massachusetts is sold out.
- No. 22 Missouri Volleyball (8-3) swept Western Illinois (3-10) in the Leatherhead Classic on Saturday, September 20, winning 3-0. The win marks the Tigers' fifth sweep of the season. The first set was the closest, with Missouri winning 26-24. In sets two and three, the Tigers pulled ahead with scores of 25-9 and 25-11. Missouri will open SEC play in College Station, Texas, on Wednesday, September 24.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
He gets into that wisecracking and I tell him, 'You're trying to fool me. You're trying to make me think you're not a good guy. But I know you're a good guy.'- Norm Stewart on Derrick Chievous
