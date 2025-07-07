2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Travis Hunter Ranks Second
Fantasy managers looking for the next Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb in this year’s rookie class will likely be disappointed. While there’s talent at the position, I’m hard-pressed to find many true alpha receivers at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tetairoa McMillan could certainly become a true No. 1 wideout in Carolina, but he has a lot of competition (Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen) on the roster in Year 1. It’s hard not to love Travis Hunter’s talent as a receiver, but Brian Thomas Jr. is the top option in the Jacksonville pass attack. We’re also still unsure if he will see enough snaps at wideout to be a consistent fantasy asset. Other wideouts like Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III have explosive play making skills but could be capped because of crowded receiver rooms.
Emeka Egbuka’s selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was curious to be certain, as the team already has an established slot receiver in veteran Chris Godwin. I’m a fan of Jayden Higgins, especially in Year 1, but his fantasy stock could slide in the future when Tank Dell returns in 2026.
As you can tell, many of these receiver outlooks are clouded at this point.
With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 20 fantasy wide receivers for dynasty drafts.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Age
1
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
14
22
2
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
22
3
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
22
4
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
22
5
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
23
6
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
22
7
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
21
8
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
22
9
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
22
10
Jalen Royals
WR
KC
10
22
11
Pat Bryant
WR
DEN
12
22
12
Jaylin Noel
WR
HOU
6
23
13
Tory Horton
WR
SEA
8
22
14
Elic Ayomanor
WR
TEN
10
22
15
Tai Felton
WR
MIN
6
22
16
Chimere Dike
WR
TEN
10
23
17
Savion Williams
WR
GB
5
23
18
Dont'e Thornton
WR
LV
8
22
19
Isaac TeSlaa
WR
DET
8
23
20
Tez Johnson
WR
TB
9
23