2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Travis Hunter Ranks Second

Michael Fabiano

Fantasy managers looking for the next Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase or CeeDee Lamb in this year’s rookie class will likely be disappointed. While there’s talent at the position, I’m hard-pressed to find many true alpha receivers at the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tetairoa McMillan could certainly become a true No. 1 wideout in Carolina, but he has a lot of competition (Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen) on the roster in Year 1. It’s hard not to love Travis Hunter’s talent as a receiver, but Brian Thomas Jr. is the top option in the Jacksonville pass attack. We’re also still unsure if he will see enough snaps at wideout to be a consistent fantasy asset. Other wideouts like Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III have explosive play making skills but could be capped because of crowded receiver rooms.

Emeka Egbuka’s selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was curious to be certain, as the team already has an established slot receiver in veteran Chris Godwin. I’m a fan of Jayden Higgins, especially in Year 1, but his fantasy stock could slide in the future when Tank Dell returns in 2026. 

As you can tell, many of these receiver outlooks are clouded at this point.

With that said, here’s my initial look at my top 20 fantasy wide receivers for dynasty drafts. 

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

Note: Ages listed as how old the player will be by the end of September.

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Age

1

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

CAR

14

22

2

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

22

3

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

22

4

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

22

5

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

23

6

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

22

7

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

21

8

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

22

9

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

22

10

Jalen Royals

WR

KC

10

22

11

Pat Bryant

WR

DEN

12

22

12

Jaylin Noel

WR

HOU

6

23

13

Tory Horton

WR

SEA

8

22

14

Elic Ayomanor

WR

TEN

10

22

15

Tai Felton

WR

MIN

6

22

16

Chimere Dike

WR

TEN

10

23

17

Savion Williams

WR

GB

5

23

18

Dont'e Thornton

WR

LV

8

22

19

Isaac TeSlaa

WR

DET

8

23

20

Tez Johnson

WR

TB

9

23

