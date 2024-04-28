Missouri Men’s Golf Finishes in 14th Place in SEC Tournament: The Buzz, April 28, 2024
The men’s golf 2024 SEC Tournament is currently being played at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. The event started on Wednesday and will end on Sunday.
Missouri’s time in the tournament came to a close on Friday as the team finished in 14th place with a +39 to par and 879 total.
Individually, Jack Lundin is tied for 50th place with a +9 to par and 219 total (71-74-74). Charlie Crockett (75-75-70) and Alfons Bondesson (73-69-78) are tied for 52nd place with a +10 to par and 220 total. Adam Miller is in 61st place with a +14 to par and 224 total (75-74-75). Virgilio Paz competed in rounds one and two (71-76) and Trevor Mirel competed in round three, scoring a 78.
Today’s Schedule:
Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 14 Missouri. 5 p.m. CT. SEC Network. Live Video. Live Stats.
Tigers Results:
- Baseball: No.3 Tennessee 3, Missouri 2.
- Softball: Missouri 4, Mississippi State 0.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri has announced the theme for its 2024 Homecoming. In a one minute and nine second video posted to X/Twitter, the Mizzou Homecoming account shared the motto for this year which will be “Leading the Legacy.” The Tigers 113th Homecoming is set for Oct. 19 where the team will play the Auburn Tigers.
- 48 Mizzou student-athletes placed on the SEC’s 2023-24 Winter Academic Honor Roll, including five students each on the men’s and women’s basketball team, 12 gymnasts, and 26 between the men’s and women’s swimming and diving team.
- Three Missouri wrestling signees won the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Awards for their states: Gage Walker in Oklahoma, Aeoden Sinclair for Wisconsin, and Mack Mauger for Idaho.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
125 days.
