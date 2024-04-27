Missouri Safety Jaylon Carlies Selected by Indianapolis Colts in 2024 NFL Draft
Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 151st pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Carlies is the sixth Tiger selected in this year's draft, joining defensive lineman Darius Robinson (Arizona Cardinals, 27th overall), cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Detroit Lions, 61st overall), Ty'Ron Hopper (Green Bay Packers, 91st overall), offensive tackle Javon Foster (Jacksonville Jaguars, 114th overall) and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (Denver Broncos, 145th overall).
Carlies made a tremendous impact on the Tigers' historic Cotton Bowl-winning season, as the senior led the team in tackles (64). The defensive back also tallied five pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 1
- Position: Safety
- DOB: Sept. 13, 2001
- Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
- High School: West Orange
- Recruiting Class: 2020
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 3-star, No. 79 wide receiver, No. 158 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Yes, East-West Shrine Bowl.
Accomplishments
The three-year starter played in 48 career games for the Tigers. Overall, he tallied 220 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended, three sacks, and nine interceptions.
During the 2023 season he led the Missouri defense in tackles (64) and solo stops (38). He also had two interceptions, five pass break-ups, two quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Carlies had a season-high 11 tackles and a sack in victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
- 2022 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-3
Weight: 227 pounds
Hand: 10 inches
Arm: 34 1/4
Wing: 81 4/8
40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds
10-yard split: 1.54
Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
Broad jump: 10-5
Bench press: 20
What They're Saying
"Jaylon Carlies is going to end up moving to linebacker and might be the closest we’ve seen to a Fred Warner coverage skillset at that position since he has entered the league."
— Draft analyst John Vogel
Mock Draft
The few seven-round mocks that we've seen so far have not had Carlies listed, and he's not among the top 300 draft prospects listed by Pro Football Focus. There will be 257 selections in the draft.
Update: ESPN's seven-round mock by Matt Miller had Carlies as a fifth-round selection, No. 140, by the Chargers.
Projection
The question isn't if an NFL team will take a chance on Carlies, that's not in doubt. It's whether a team will use a draft pick on him. His stock is clearly on the rise, but If not he figures to be a popular free-agent signing. Players moving from safety to linebacker are becoming more common, but he'll be a strong practice-squad candidate who will likely see his first game action on special teams.
We think someone grabs him. Sixth round.
The Last Word
"I'd say the main thing I learned is that I could really just line up anywhere and play football. A team can use me anywhere, and I'll adjust to it and I'll get what I need."
— Jaylon Carlies