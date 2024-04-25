Missouri Tigers 2024 NFL Draft Tracker
The Missouri football team had many players lead the Tigers to their best record since 2014 (11-2), which eventually resulted in a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State and the No. 8 spot in the final AP Poll.
Over a dozen of these leaders are ready for the next chapter of their football careers—the 2024 NFL Draft—from April 25-27. MizzouCentral will be tracking where and when the Tigers are selected right here. Be sure to refresh this page to see the live updates, as the first round kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
- Defensive lineman Darius Robinson selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick
- Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. selected by the Detroit Lions with the 61st overall pick
- Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 91st overall pick
- Offensive tackle Javon Foster selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 114th overall pick
- Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine selected by the Denver Broncos with the 145th overall pick
- Safety Jaylon Carlies selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 151st overall pick
Here's a preview for each of the eight Tigers who were invited to last month's NFL Combine:
Darius Robinson thrived on the defensive line throughout the season, as he led the Tigers in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (14). Robinson's draft stock soared throughout the week leading up to the Senior Bowl game, as he was named the annual practice MVP among all players.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. missed three games in his senior season but still logged 35 tackles. However, NFL scouts think highly of the cornerback due to his impressive junior year when he logged 12 pass breakups. Rakestraw has been considered a first or second-round pick in practically every mock draft as opposing receivers near him weren't targeted often.
Kris Abrams-Draine was among the top defensive backs in college football this past season, and he led Mizzou in interceptions (4) and pass breakups (13). Opposing quarterbacks often looked for other options due to his stout coverage.
Javon Foster was the anchor to one of the best offensive lines in college football, as the Tigers' front five was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. The offensive tackle's efforts helped pave the way for running back Cody Schrader's historic season.
Ty'Ron Hopper led Mizzou with 55 tackles before the linebacker suffered an injury that sidelined him for the final two games of the regular season and the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Butkus Award finalist also tallied six tackles for loss and three sacks. In 2022, he logged 77 tackles, including a team-high 14 for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception.
Cody Schrader is among a lengthy list of running backs hoping to hear his name called, but he stands out in many ways. The SEC's rushing leader won the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top former walk-on, and he was also one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in all of college football.
Jaylon Carlies made a tremendous impact on the Tigers' historic Cotton Bowl-winning season, as the senior led the team in tackles (64). The defensive back also tallied five pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2023.
Harrison Mevis was one of just six specialists invited to the NFL Combine. The two-time SEC Special Teams Player of the Week converted a conference-best 24 field goal attempts this season. Additionally, the senior's 115 points were the second-most in the SEC. Mevis also converted 43-of-44 PATs in 2023 and 145-of-146 for his Mizzou career.
Other Mizzou NFL draft hopefuls who didn't receive combine invites/participated in pro day.
- Defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy
- Defensive lineman Realus George Jr.
- Defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan
- Defensive lineman Josh Landry
- Linebacker Chad Bailey
- Linebacker Ben Straatmann
- Running back Nathaniel Peat
- Offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson
- Offensive lineman Xavier Delgado