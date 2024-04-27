Mizzou Central

Missouri Tigers NFL Undrafted Free Agent Signing Tracker

Live tracker of former Missouri Tigers who sign with NFL teams after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs with the / Kylie Graham-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up and six different former Missouri players were selected, the most since 2009. Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Ty'Ron Hopper, Kris Abrams-Draine, Javon Foster and J.C. Carlies were all selected by NFL teams.

But some, like Cody Schrader or Harrison Mevis, did not hear their name called. However, many will have the opportunity to sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

MizzouCentral will be reporting all undrafted free agent signings on this article as they are reported.

Running back Cody Schrader: signed with the San Francisco 49ers, per Jordan Schultz.

Offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson: signed with the New York Giants, per Jeremy Fowler.

Offensive lineman Xavier Delgado: signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Aaron Wilson.

Kicker Harrison Mevis: signed with the Carolina Panthers, per Kohl's Kicking Camps.

Running back Nate Peat: signed with the Dallas Cowboys, per Aaron Wilson.

Defensive linemen Josh Landry: invited to Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp, per Overtime Sports Management.

Defensive linemen Realus George Jr.: no signing reported

Defensive end Nyles Gaddy: no signing reported

Linebacker Chad Bailey: no signing reported

Linebacker Ben Straatmann: no signing reported

