Mizzou lands two softball commits: The Buzz
Mizzou softball head coach Larissa Anderson landed two commits for the Tigers. Missouri product and pitcher Jaylynn Brown and four-star infielder from Georgia, Nola Tylke, are the Tigers' latest additions.
Brown is a standout on the mound for Centralia and recently surpassed the 500 strikeout milestone for the Panthers. Her addition will add depth to the Tigers' pitching staff as she stays close to home.
Missouri also landed the nation's No. 114 player and No. 29 middle infielder, according to ON3, with the addition of Tylke. She is a 2025 Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American and will certainly look to provide an immediate impact when joining the Tigers.
Missouri went 25-31 in competition in 2025, while finishing 6-18 in conference play. The growing 2027 recruiting class bodes well for stronger seasons ahead. Anderson has amassed a 242-146 record as head coach for the Tigers. 2025 marked her worst-performing season since moving to Columbia in 2019.
Monday Mizzou Results
- Mizzou women's golf is in second place after Day 1 of the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas - Results
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Mizzou women's golf competes on Day 2 of the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence, Kansas - Results
Did you notice?
- Four-star offensive tackle recruit and recent UCLA decommit, Johnnie Jones, is focusing on four potential destinations, including Mizzou
- Four-star offensive tackle commit, Brandon Anderson, will be in attendance for the Tigers' matchup with Alabama at 11 a.m. at Faurot Field
- Mizzou softball commit, Hadley Borders, recently visited Columbia, spending the weekend with the Tigers
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“He'll put his paw on the ground and go get the quarterback. He'll play the run on the way to the passer. He's got great change of direction. If the right team gets him, he's going to be a great defensive end."- Dave Steckel on Michael Sam
