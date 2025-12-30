Mizzou OT Johnny Williams IV to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report

Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV is set to enter the transfer portal, per Pete Nakos. Williams spent only one season with the Tigers after transferring from West Virginia, appearing in only 52 snaps this season.

Williams was brought in to not only add depth to the offensive line but also to eventually become a starter. In fact, with some big losses on the offensive front heading into the 2025 season, there was a chance the universe could've played right away.



It was made immediately clear that Williams would not be doing so, falling in place as the second-string right tackle behind senior Keagen Trost.



As a redshirt freshman in 2024 for the Mountaineers, Williams logged 239 snaps 2024, with 127 pass protection snaps. He allowed only four pressures on the quarterback in those snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and logged a pass-blocking grade of 84.5 and an overall grade of 74.8.

With Williams gone, the Tigers' options at tackle for next season are starting to thin out. Trost is out of eligibility after this season and junior left tackle Cayden Green is testing his odds in the NFL draft. If both of those players are gone alongside Williams, Missouri wouldn't have much going on at offensive tackle.



Jayven Richardson would be the top returner, who started in two games this season. He did a serviceable job this season as the fill-in for Green, especially against South Carolina's Bryan Thomas Jr.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, though players have already announced their intentions to jump into it. Expect the Tigers to be active in the offensive tackle market, among many other positions.

