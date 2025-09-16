Mizzou Offensive Tackles Earn Highest PFF Grades of Week 3: The Buzz
Pro Football Focus listed Missouri (3-0) as the top offensive line unit in Week 3. As a collective, the Tigers' front line did not allow a single pressure aside from the tight end position. The stellar group performance propelled Missouri to the 52-10 victory over Louisiana.
The run blocking was also a standout in the lopsided contest as the line opened the door for the Tigers to run wild on the Ragin' Cajuns. Missouri totaled a mammoth 427 yards in the ground game, also totaling five rushing scores.
Two Tigers in particular stood out in the trenches — offensive tackles Cayden Green and Keagan Trost ranked as the top two tackles according to the PFF metrics. PFF grades on consistency and rewards repeated high-level performances rather than sparse highlight plays.
Green is in his second season with the Tigers, and this year marks his first year lining up at left tackle for Missouri. Trost is in his first year with the Missouri team. The graduate transfer last played for Wake Forest. Trost had nearly 2,000 snaps played before transfering to Columbia.
Missouri ranks fourth in the nation in total offense and yardage per game, averaging 587 yards each contest. The continued offensive explosions are due in no small part to the offensive line. The PFF rankings suggest that this is the type of production we could continue to see as the season progresses.
Missouri will host South Carolina for the Mayor's Cup at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
- Mizzou Men's golf competed on Day 2 of the Canadian Collegiate Invitational Day 2 — Stats
- Day 3 of Canadian Collegiate Invitational at 9 a.m. in Muskoka Lakes, Ontario — Stats
2028 linebacker Anthony Busby Jr. picks up an offer from Mizzou.
- Last Friday, Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri linebackers coach Derek Nicholson went on a visit to watch St. Louis high schools De Smet and SLUH, with Drinkwitz flying in on a helicopter. Busby and teammate, 2026 Mizzou commit linebacker Keenan Harris, anchored the defense. Busby recorded a sack and nine total tackles in the win, prompting the offer.
- According to Ross Dellenger on X/Twitter, the SEC is searching for and Associate Commisioner for Football.
- Missouri volleyball moved up a single position from No. 23 to No. 22 in the latest AVCA rankings
