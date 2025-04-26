Mizzou RB Nate Noel Signs UDFA Contract With Miami Dolphins
Former Missouri Tigers running back Nate Noel has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, per Aaron Wilson. Noel was not selected during the first seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft but was quickly picked up afterward.
After playing four seasons at Appalachian State, Noel transferred to Missouri for his final year of college football. He rushed for 818 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Tigers on 163 carries. Noel missed some time with an injury in the late stages of the season, hindering his production over the last couple of games.
Noel joins a dynamic Dolphins offense and could end up playing alongside running back De'Von Achane and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Whether he makes the final roster or not won't be determined for quite a while, but the potential for Noel to make that cut is certainly there.
Pro-Day Testing Numbers
Height: 5-7 7/8
Weight: 194
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 29 3/8
Wingspan: 72
Bench Press: 16
40-Yard Dash: 4.52
Short Shuttle: 4.38
L Drill: 7.21
Evaluation
Noel was the leading rusher for the Tigers this season, finishing with 818 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred in from Appalachian State and played his first season with Missouri this year, quickly finding himself involved in the Tiger offense alongside Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll.
He has an obvious disadvantage when it comes to size and that isn't something he can overcome. His speed and agility don't completely make up for his lack of size, but they certainly don't hurt. When Noel was healthy for the Tigers, he was absolutely electric. Consistent health issues as the season progressed limited what he could have done, but he was still an impactful player.