Mizzou Softball Crushes Houston, Crumbles Against McNeese State

After starting 0-2 in the Cajun AC Louisiana Clash, Missouri softball sat at 4-9, its worst record through 13 games since 2004. The Tigers were in desperate need of victories.

They got one in their first of two games on Saturday, defeating Houston 8-2. Missouri couldn't finish the day undefeated, however, falling to McNeese State 4-1 in the evening.

MU's win over Houston was sparked by a six-run outburst in the top of the second inning. Outfielder Emma Jackson, who entered Saturday with just two hits on the season, opened the scoring with a two-RBI single to left field. Three batters later, fellow outfielder Kayley Lenger continued her hot start to the season, singling home Jackson and Sophie Smith while advancing to third base on a throwing error from left fielder Ariel Redmond. Moments later, Lenger scored on a groundout by Addy Waits.

Sidney Forrester then put an exclamation mark on the offensive onslaught, hitting a solo home run to left field and knocking UH starting pitcher London Park out of the game.

Smith was responsible for MU's final two runs, tallying RBI singles in the top of the fifth and the top of the seventh.

The Tigers also benfitted from a strong outing courtesy of Cierra Harrison. After allowing just three hits and one run in five innings of work against McNeese State on Friday, Harrison one-upped herself on Saturday, pitching a complete game while allowing only six hits and two earned runs to go along with seven strikeouts.

But as the temperature cooled down in southern Louisiana, so did Missouri's bats against McNeese State. Freshman pitcher Brookelyn Taylor tossed a complete game, giving up just one earned run on six hits. Like Harrison, Taylor has pitched well over the past couple of days, pitching five shutout innings against Houston on Friday.

Missouri's only run of the game came via another solo blast from Forrester, which came in the top of the sixth inning. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh courtesy of a walk from Jackson and consecutive singles from Smith and Saniya Hill. But Lenger grounded out to McNeese shortstop Rylee Cloud, zapping what would've been an epic late-game comeback from the Tigers.

Missouri will hope to end its trip to Louisiana on a high note against Houston on Sunday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.

