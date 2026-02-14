Mizzou Softball Drops 2 Games to Begin Shriners Invitational

Missouri softball began its second weekend of the season Friday by falling in games to NC State and No. 6/7 UCLA.

Missouri fell behind quickly against NC State, but against UCLA, the Tigers and Bruins entered the final inning tied at five runs each. The two losses put Missouri at 2-6 on the season.

NC State was able to get out to quick start against Missouri, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Tigers reached three outs after four at bats. After the first two batters singled for the Wolfpack, Kendall Simmers homered to left field to bring in three runs for NC State.



Two at bats later, Hannah Church hit a home run to center field to put NC State 4-0.

Missouri responded in the top of the second inning with two runs, thanks to a two-run homer from Kayley Lenger. But in the bottom of the third, NC State sealed the game by scoring seven more runs. Lily Livingston hit a grand slam for the Wolfpack at the second-to-last at bat of the inning to put NC State up 11-2. Missouri scored four runs in fifth and one in the sixth, but it was ultimately too little too late.

Against UCLA, it was Missouri who had the early hitting success, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the bottom of the third to take a 5-1 lead.



Sidney Forrester hit a solo home run in the first. In the bottom of the third, Sophie Smith hit another solo home run, while Abby Carr and Abby Hay hit doubles that brought in two and one runs respectively.

But, in the top of the fifth inning, UCLA hit two two-run home runs to tie the game at five. At the top of the seventh inning, UCLA hit a home run to break the tie. Missouri wasn't able to answer in the bottom of the seventh, going down in order with a fly out, ground out and pop up.

Missouri will continue play in the Invitational on Saturday with another double-header, taking on Northwestern at 9 a.m. and No. 23 FAU at noon. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

