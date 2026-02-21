Sixth Innings Kill Mizzou Softball in Double Header

If not for the sixth inning, Missouri softball would've pitched two shutouts to earn two wins on Friday in Louisiana.

Instead, by allowing a combined nine runs in the sixth inning, the Tigers dropped games against Houston and McNeese State on Friday, dropping to 4-9 on the season. Missouri lost 3-4 to Houston and 3-5 to McNeese State.

Against Houston, the Cougars scored four runs in the sixth inning in order to hold down Missouri. The Tigers nearly drove the game to extra innings by scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but couldn't find another.

Missouri had the bases loaded in its final at bat of the game, but already had tallied up two outs. Abby Waits had a fly out to end the Tigers' efforts.



Missouri jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to the second home run of freshman Abby Carr's career, homering to left field to also bring in Sidney Forrester, who had earned a walk on the previous at bat.

Carr, a Wildwood, Missouri native, has quickly become a standout for the Tigers. The right-handed pitcher has pitched 17.6 innings so far, while also recording nine hits and 10 RBI.

"Abby Carr is fun to coach," head coach Larissa Anderson said in a virtual press conference on Monday. "... I mean, ice in her veins like no pressure whatsoever, and she just does what the game's asked her to do. She's extremely confident, and we're going to have to rely heavily on her."

Carr was called on for her pitching once the game started to fall a part for Missouri in the sixth inning. With Courtney Donahue pitching her second full inning, Houston homered twice, the second of which brought in three runs. The second homer also brought in Carr to replace Donahue. Carr secured the last two outs on a ground out, followed by a fly out.

Carr was also responsible for Missouri's sole run in the do-or-die bottom of the seventh inning, hitting a single that brought Kayley Lenger home from second.



Missouri had a runner at third on its final at bat, but Waits was unable to bring her home, hitting a fly out.

Against McNeese State, Missouri had the best start possible, with Waits homering to right field at the first at bat of the game.



Cierra Harrison did an impressive job of pitching in the first five innings, allowing three hits while recording five strike outs. She was replaced by Nathalie Touchet after the first at bat of the sixth inning, where Harrison allowed a walk.

On the second at bat, a bunt allowed a single and for the runner on first to advance to second, then steal third. A bunt two at bats later brought home the runner on third. After this, Carr was again brought in to pitch.

Carr's third batter hit a grand slam to give McNeese State the lead it would hold onto.

Missouri did make a valiant comeback effort in the top of the seventh inning, getting the bases loaded with just one out, allowing two runners to make it home. A Carr pop out ended the game for the Tigers.

Missouri will resume play Saturday in Louisiana with another double header agianst the same opponents, taking on Houston at 1:30 p.m., then McNeese State at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.