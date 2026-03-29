Mizzou Softball Sweeps Auburn, Above .500 For First Time This Season

For the first time in 2026, Missouri softball has a winning record.

It took longer than head coach Larissa Anderson may have wanted, but MU is now 19-18 after sweeping Auburn on Sunday afternoon with a 6-4 win.

The early portion of the game was mostly controlled by Auburn, who led 4-2 after four innings. MU's pair of runs came courtesy of a two-run home run from catcher Stefania Abruscato, who sent a full count pitch over the fence in right center field. The junior has hit a home run in consecutive games for the first time in her collegiate career and has five blasts over her past eight games.

In the circle, starting pitcher Cierra Harrison and relief pitcher Abby Carr each got roughed up a bit by Auburn, as the two combined to give up six hits and three earned runs in three and a third innings of work. Carr's two earned runs allowed marked the first time she'd given up multiple earned runs since March 8 against Florida.

Luckily for them, their teammates had their back in the latter innings. In the top of the fifth, a two-out RBI single from first baseman Abby Hay brought Missouri back within one run.

Funnily enough, you can also have your own back as a two-way player, and that's exactly what happened with Carr. Moments after Hay's single, Carr hit a go-ahead two-run home run into center field. Carr, who hit her team-leading ninth home run of the season, now has a hit in six of her past seven games.

Missouri added a little insurance when second baseman Addy Waits hit an RBI single in the top of the sixth that scored Claire Cahalan, who hit her first triple of the season in the previous at-bat.

MU also got a boost from Marissa McCann, who gave up just one hit and one walk in three and two thirds innings of relief. She retired eight batters in a row to pick up her sixth win of the season. It was her second instance of allowing one hit or less and no runs in at least three innings pitched this season.

Missouri will remain on the road for its next contest against Missouri State on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The Bears are 15-17 and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

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