Mizzou Women's Basketball Falls to Georgia at Home

Missouri was overwhelmed by Georgia's significant size mismatch and frontcourt depth. The Tigers' best Southeastern Conference win streak in three seasons ended at three games as the Bulldogs downed the Tigers 85-66.

The absence of Missouri center Jordana Reisma played a large role in Missouri's struggles on Sunday. Grace Slaughter, at 6'2, was the only active Tiger above 6'0. Georgia, boasting four players even taller than her, took advantage of Missouri's predicament.

Georgia managed to outrebound Missouri 44-31, while the difference on the offensive glass was even more jarring, with the Bulldogs ripping down 13 offensive boards compared to the Tigers' 5.

Despite the surplus of opportunities, the Bulldogs only totaled 10 second-chance points. However, the extra opportunities translated into plenty of trips to the free-throw line.

There was no shortage of whistles on either end of the floor. Georgia piled up 22 free throw attempts, making 15 of them. Meanwhile, Missouri attempted 23 from the charity stripe, sinking 18 at a 78 percent clip. The Tigers and Bulldogs each were in deep foul trouble, totaling 17 and 22, respectively.

Shannon Dowell managed to get to the line more than any other Tiger, making 8 of 10 shots en route to a team-high 16 points.

After the first period, the Bulldogs had the slight edge, leading 10-17, with the Tigers hounding Georgia on the defensive end. In the second quarter, Georgia managed to break down Missouri's defense, charging toward the half on a 20-7 run. Trinity Turner capped off the half, burying a triple to give Georgia the 13-point advantage at the break.

With Missouri's primary post player absent, the Tigers force fired three point shots. Falling behind, they relied on the deep ball to claw back into the contest. The shot went cold, and that sealed Missouri's fate. While Chloe Sotell made both her 3-pointers in the first quarter, the Tigers made a combined 2-19 on the rest of the night.

Missouri displayed a severe lack of playmaking, managing just 7 assists across the game — a new season low. The passing woes translated into poor shooting splits across the floor. Missouri shot the ball under a 40 percent clip for the fourth time in conference play.

Leading scorer Grace Slaughter faced an off-shooting night, only managing 10 points on a 4-15 clip. Lisa Thompson stepped up in place of others, recording a season-high 14 points.

Missouri will have an opportunity to get back on track with its upcoming matchup against Tennessee. In what will be Kellie Harper's return to Knoxville, where she both played and later coached until 2024, the Tigers will take on the No. 19 Lady Vols at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. At this point in the season, every game is turning into a must-win if the Tigers have any hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.

