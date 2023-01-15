Florida State Transfer Sidney Williams Commits to Missouri

The Missouri Tigers finished off a trifecta of transfer commits on Saturday night, with Florida State safety, Sidney Williams

The Missouri Tigers are on fire in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On Saturday, the Tigers landed big commits from Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson, and Arizona State defensive lineman, Joe Moore.

But they weren't done there, gaining their third commitment of the day, in Florida State safety Sidney Williams.

Williams is the cousin of Tigers star cornerback, Kris Abrams-Drain.

Entering the portal after his redshirt sophomore season with the Seminoles, finishing his career in Tallahassee with 65 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and four passes defended.

Last season, Williams finished with 12 tackles in 11 games, but his best season came in 2021, with the then-freshman ending the year with 32 tackles and an interception.

With Williams now in the fold, alongside Florida transfer Tre'Vez Johnson, the Tigers' secondary is shaping up nicely for 2023, with Abrams-Drain, Jaylon Carlies, Joseph Charleston, Marcus Clarke and Ennis Rakestraw all set to return.

The Tigers will also have plenty of talented coming in through the 2023 recruiting class, including four-star safety, Marvin Burks.

Williams now joins incoming incoming transfers Theo Wease, Marcellus Johnson, Tre'Vez Johnson, Joe Moore, Riley Williams, and Austin Firestone, alongside Jackson in Columbia for the 2023 season.

