Missouri Hoops Locks in First Signing of 2025 Class
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers signed the first member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, officially locking in point guard Aaron Rowe.
Rowe is a local prospect from Columbia, Missouri who has been committed since December of 2023. Standing at 6-foot, 155 lbs., Rowe is a smaller guard, but he has elite speed and quickness that helps him blow past defenders.
He is the sixth ranked player in the state, and is the 16th ranked point guard in the nation.
Gates, speaking on the signing said, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Aaron has decided to stay home, remain in [Columbia] and be a part of our Mizzou family," the coach continued, "He was a priority for us from day one as one of the top point guard prospects in the country. He is a cerebral point guard with elite quickness and athleticism who can create for his teammates. With him being a homegrown player here in Columbia, we've really gotten to know Aaron over the last two-plus years. He is already a familiar face within our program and we can't wait for him to officially don the Black & Gold."
As of now, Missouri holds the 35th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, but just last season the Tigers finished with a top-15 class, so there is likely much to come for Gates and his staff.