Missouri Hoops Locks in First Signing of 2025 Class

Aaron Rowe is a top-10 player in the state of Missouri and has been committed to the Tigers since December of 2023.

Mason Woods

Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates talks to his players during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Dennis Gates and the Missouri Tigers signed the first member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, officially locking in point guard Aaron Rowe.

Rowe is a local prospect from Columbia, Missouri who has been committed since December of 2023. Standing at 6-foot, 155 lbs., Rowe is a smaller guard, but he has elite speed and quickness that helps him blow past defenders.

He is the sixth ranked player in the state, and is the 16th ranked point guard in the nation.

Gates, speaking on the signing said, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Aaron has decided to stay home, remain in [Columbia] and be a part of our Mizzou family," the coach continued, "He was a priority for us from day one as one of the top point guard prospects in the country. He is a cerebral point guard with elite quickness and athleticism who can create for his teammates. With him being a homegrown player here in Columbia, we've really gotten to know Aaron over the last two-plus years. He is already a familiar face within our program and we can't wait for him to officially don the Black & Gold."

As of now, Missouri holds the 35th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, but just last season the Tigers finished with a top-15 class, so there is likely much to come for Gates and his staff.

Mason Woods
