Mizzou DL Darius Robinson Announces 2023 Return

The Missouri Tigers' defense was the most consistent part of the team during the 2023 season for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

And on Sunday, that defense got a big boost, with Tigers defensive lineman Darius Robinson announcing his return for the 2023 season.

"Thank you, God, for allowing me to be in this process," Robinson tweeted. "This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career now. However, I’m committed to growth and the process, and I will be returning for one more year! MR.6IX"

Robinson finished the 2022 season with 35 tackles, 5/5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.

In his career in Columbia, Robinson has 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 68 total tackles.

The Tigers will also be returning the likes of other top defenders that had NFL projections, such as defensive back Jaylon Carlies and cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Last season the Tigers' defense was one of the best in the SEC, finishing fourth in the conference in total defense and third in rush defense. They also gave up just over 25 points per game on the season.

