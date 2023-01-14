Missouri OL Javon Foster Announces Tigers Return

The Tigers landed maybe their biggest commitment of the offseason thus far on Saturday, and it came from within their own roster.

The Missouri Tigers got some excellent news on Saturday, with their No. 1 offensive lineman, Javon Foster, announcing his return for one more season.

Foster had NFL Draft possibilities in 2023 but despite graduating in the fall, has now chosen to return to Columbia and improve his stock.

Although Foster possesses the necessary frame to play in the NFL, he’s by no means a giant at the tackle spot, nor is he an athletic unicorn with skill player measurables.

Instead, Foster has tirelessly refined his technique over his four years at Mizzou, resulting in a high-motor run-blocking style and excellent balance after contact that allows him to move defenders against their will.

What will help the Detroit product stand out to scouts is his ability to keep his nose to the grindstone and continue to work. It took Foster until his fourth year to earn the starting spot at Mizzou.

With another full offseason as the starter under his belt, the Tigers’ starting left tackle should be looking as comfortable as ever by being Mizzou’s anchor on the offensive line.

If he can hold his own in the pass-rushing factory that is the SEC, then Javon Foster should hear his name called fairly early in the 2024 NFL Draft.

