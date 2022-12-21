Missouri Signs Transfer WR Theo Wease

Missouri signed an extremely talented wideout in ex-Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease on Wednesday

In desperate need of replacing recently lost No. 1 wide receiver Dominic Lovett, the Missouri Tigers landed a massive signature on Wednesday, when Oklahoma transfer, Theo Wease, signed his letter of intent.

Wease comes to Columbia with two years of eligibility remaining, after missing ostensibly the entire 2021 season with an injury.

A former 5-star recruit in the 2019 class, Wease now gives the Tigers two legitimate No. 1 options at wide receiver alongside star freshman, Luther Burden.

In three seasons with the Sooners, Wease had 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in 28 games.

Last season before entering the portal, Wease added 19 catches for 378 yards and four scores in 11 games, averaging 19.9 yards per reception.

Wease becomes the first transfer to sign for the Tigers in the 2023 class.

The Tigers are also reportedly pursuing multiple other Power 5 transfers, including ex-Pittsburgh and USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, and Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis.

However, as of now, they have landed one of the top wide receivers in the portal, and despite the loss of Lovett, will now have a very explosive offense at their disposal.

