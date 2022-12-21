Mizzou WR Tauskie Dove Enters Transfer Portal

The Missouri Tigers have lost another talented veteran receiver to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It appears that 2023 will officially be the Theo Wease and Luther Burden show for the Missouri Tigers.

On Wednesday, just weeks after losing their top pass catcher, Dominic Lovett, to the NCAA Transfer Portal, another key Tigers pass catcher has decided to leave Columbia.

This time, it is senior wideout Tauskie Dove, who will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

A native of Denton, Texas, Dove first came to Columbia as part of the 2018 signing class, alongside Nick Bolton, Tyler Badie, Trajan Jeffcoat and Javon Foster.

Dove then spent four years with the Tigers, catching 86 passes for 1,164 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, Dove's production was a bit down from the year before, with the senior catching just 16 passes for 240 yards and one score.

With Dove and Lovett now gone, the Tigers will like now turn to the freshman phenom in Burden, and the incoming Oklahoma transfer in Wease, to be their top two pass catchers at the position.

In the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl, however, Wease will not be available, and Burden will have to help carry the Tigers' passing game without much depth behind him,

