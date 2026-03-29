Mizzou Senior Diver Becomes NCAA Champion: The Buzz
Senior Missouri diver Collier Dyer just became an NCAA Champion in the three-meter dive at the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta. He is the first NCAA diving champion in the school's history, while also breaking the school scoring record with a 497.75 final score.
Dyer led the preliminary round with a score of 387.55. Following him in the final round was Luke Stiz of SMU with a score of 495.3 and Moritz Wesemann of USC with a score of 485.85, making his victory over some of the nation's best substantial.
During his 2025 season, Dyer was named an All-American honorable mention for the one-meter dive, also qualifying for the NCAA Championships in that event. He was also named an NCAA All-American for the one-meter dive during the 2024 season, while also winning a silver medal in the event.
In the pool, junior Jan Zubik broke a school record in the 200 fly. He finished with a time of 1:39.92, finishing No. 10 overall.
Events at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships came to a conclusion on Saturday.
The Buzz: March 29
- Missouri missed on 2027 three-star defensive back Semajay Robinson, who committed to Penn State. The Tigers hosted Robinson on a visit earlier in the spring.
- A border-state rival of the Tigers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, is headed to the Final 4. They beat Missouri 91-48 in the Enterprise Center earlier in the season.
A recent update to the NBADraft.net big board has Missouri forward Mark Mitchell as the No. 75 player in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. He rose up 27 spots.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
- Softball took down Auburn on the road in 6-3 fashion - Box Score
- Baseball wasn't as fortunate, falling 14-6 to Texas A&M inside Taylor Stadium - Box Score
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
- Tennis takes on No. 12 Tennessee at 10 a.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee - Watch, Live Stats
- Softball once again takes on Auburn on the road at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
- Baseball concludes its series against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. in Columbia - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...
158 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I told them to keep their heads up. Some things you can’t control.”Bob Stull on Fifth Down game
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7