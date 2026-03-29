Mizzou Senior Diver Becomes NCAA Champion: The Buzz

Senior Missouri diver Collier Dyer just became an NCAA Champion in the three-meter dive at the 2026 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta. He is the first NCAA diving champion in the school's history, while also breaking the school scoring record with a 497.75 final score.

HISTORY IS MADE 🏆



The senior not only becomes the first NCAA Champion in Mizzou Diving History, but he BROKE THE SCHOOL SCORING RECORD‼️#MIZ 🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/ffdiUjaTUx — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) March 28, 2026

Dyer led the preliminary round with a score of 387.55. Following him in the final round was Luke Stiz of SMU with a score of 495.3 and Moritz Wesemann of USC with a score of 485.85, making his victory over some of the nation's best substantial.



During his 2025 season, Dyer was named an All-American honorable mention for the one-meter dive, also qualifying for the NCAA Championships in that event. He was also named an NCAA All-American for the one-meter dive during the 2024 season, while also winning a silver medal in the event.

In the pool, junior Jan Zubik broke a school record in the 200 fly. He finished with a time of 1:39.92, finishing No. 10 overall.



Events at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships came to a conclusion on Saturday.

The Buzz: March 29

Missouri missed on 2027 three-star defensive back Semajay Robinson, who committed to Penn State. The Tigers hosted Robinson on a visit earlier in the spring.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Semajay Robinson has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB chose the Nittany Lions over Virginia, Florida State, Missouri, and Pitt



“I’m gonna be the greatest before it’s all said and done🦁”https://t.co/IVtki9zZKn pic.twitter.com/OTITEQFanF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 28, 2026

A border-state rival of the Tigers, the Illinois Fighting Illini, is headed to the Final 4. They beat Missouri 91-48 in the Enterprise Center earlier in the season.

Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler just went off for 25 in the Elite 8 to lead the Illini back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TLPMvvd9Qp — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 29, 2026

A recent update to the NBADraft.net big board has Missouri forward Mark Mitchell as the No. 75 player in the 2026 NBA Draft Class. He rose up 27 spots.

Mizzou Arena, February 14, 2026. Mizzou Guard Mark Mitchell drives in the paint against Texas | Sam Simon/MizzouOnSI

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Softball took down Auburn on the road in 6-3 fashion - Box Score

Baseball wasn't as fortunate, falling 14-6 to Texas A&M inside Taylor Stadium - Box Score

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Tennis takes on No. 12 Tennessee at 10 a.m. in Knoxville, Tennessee - Watch, Live Stats

Softball once again takes on Auburn on the road at 1 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats

Baseball concludes its series against Texas A&M at 1 p.m. in Columbia - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...

158 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“I told them to keep their heads up. Some things you can’t control.” Bob Stull on Fifth Down game

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