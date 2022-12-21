WR Daniel Blood Officially Signs With Missouri Tigers

Daniel Blood will join a talented receiver room as the Tigers look to improve their passing attack in 2023.

As the Missouri Tigers prepare for early national signing day on Wednesday, they do so with a loaded 2023 recruiting class.

Receiver Daniel Blood out of Destrehan High School in Destrehan, LA is one of several talented recruits in Missouri's 2023 class, and has officially signed his national letter of intent.

Blood held offers from several schools, such as Liberty, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Memphis, Tulane, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Purdue and Vanderbilt, however he ultimately chose Missouri.

Not only is Blood a talented receiver, but he also competed on his high school's track and field team. As a sophomore in the spring of 2021 he qualified for the Louisiana 5A state finals in the triple jump, where he posted a wind-aided 42-8.5.

He qualified for the Louisiana 5A state finals as a junior as well, and recorded several jumps between 42-1.25 and 43-6 in the spring of 2022.

For an offense that struggled at times to move the ball through the air, adding talent at the receiver position is big for Missouri, especially with Dominic Lovett in the transfer portal.

Now, Blood can come in and join the likes of Luther Burden and Theo Wease, as well as fellow 2023 recruits Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson and Nicholas Deloach as they look to improve the Tigers passing game.

