Live In-Game Updates: Mizzou Fumbles Near Goal Line, Leads LA Tech 14-3

After a 6-7 finish in the second year under coach Eli Drinkwitz in 2021, the Missouri Tigers have a fresh slate and new opportunities in front of them as Mizzou begins the 2022 season Thursday night at Memorial Stadium with a non-conference bout against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers will be led by new starting quarterback Brady Cook, who enters this season as a major headline for the team after the darling hometown hero was officially named the starter last month.

Cook appeared in five games last season, including a start in the Armed Forces Bowl against Army where he went 27 of 34 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 53 yards and an additional score with his legs.

The Tigers would lose that game 24-22, but Cook's performance was enough for Drinkwitz to tab him the starter. He'll be throwing to highly-touted freshman receiver Luther Burden, who Mizzou fans are sure to be watching Thursday night.

As for Louisiana Tech, the team enters this season after a 3-9 record in 2021. The Bulldogs are led by first-year coach Sonny Cumbie, who served as the interim head coach at Texas Tech after the firing of Matt Wells.

At quarterback, the Bulldogs are led by former Georgia and TCU transfer Matthew Downing, who enters his first season with the program.

The Bulldogs have won the toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Bulldogs were faced with an early 3rd and 12, as Downing let a deep shot fly down the right sideline. But the ball was batted up in the air in a crazy sequence, as Joseph Charleston came up with an interception. But the play was called off after a pass interference call, as LA Tech was awarded a first down.

Tech then converted on another third down a few plays later.

INTERCEPTION MIZZOU: After a previous pick was called back, the Tigers came up an interception off another tipped ball, as safety Jaylon Carlies returned the ball 37 yards

change of possession

The Tigers were unable to do anything with the turnover, as Cook's first drive as Mizzou's full-time starter ended in a three-and-out.

change of possession

LA Tech speedster Smoke Harris returned the ensuing punt 44 yards to the Bulldogs' 48-yard line.

The Bulldogs converted on a 3rd a 3 at the Mizzou 48-yard line on a acrobatic catch from receiver Griffin Hebert. Tech then converted on another third-and-short on the next set of downs as the Bulldogs were knocking on the red zone.

The Tigers forced another third-down scenario and came up with a big stop in the red zone, forcing a field goal attempt.

FIELD GOAL LOUISIANA TECH: Bulldogs kicker Jacob Banres nails a 33-yard field goal to give Tech an early 3-0 lead.

change of possession

The Tigers will begin their second offensive drive at the 25-yard line after touchback.

After picking up a first down, Drinkwitz went with to the wildcat formation, as Burden took his first collegiate touch 17 yards down the left sideline to the excitement of the home fans.

Mizzou was faced with a 3rd and 5. Cook launched a deep shot down the right sideline to Burden, but the Bulldogs came up with a crucial deflection to force a second punt from the Tigers.

Missouri punter Sean Koetting booted the ball to the Tech 11-yard line.

change of possession

The poor field position forced Tech to punt after a quick three-and-out. The boot from the Bulldogs didn't get past the 50-yard line, as the Tigers were set up at the Tech 41-yard line.

change of possession

Cook took the first play of the next drive on his own, running 10 yards for the first. He then launched one to the end zone for Burden, but the ball fell incomplete after Tech batted it away.

Faced with a third-and-long, Cook found sixth-year receiver Barrett Banister for a first down on an 18-yard competition. Burden then took his second carry of the game eight yards as the first quarter came to a close.

END OF 1ST: Louisiana Tech 3, Missouri 0

SECOND QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: As the Tigers flipped field to begin the second quarter, they wasted little time punching it in, as running back Cody Schrader ran it in from five yards out.

change of possession

PICK-SIX TOUCHDOWN MIZZOU: Just two plays after the Bulldogs got the ball back, Downing's pass was deflected and hung in the air as Charleston came up with the interception. He returned it 29 yards to the house, extending Mizzou's lead to 14-3.

change of possession

The Bulldogs picked up a quick first down after Smoke Harris ran for 23 yards after the catch. A roughing-the-passer call on Mizzou gave Tech even better field position, setting the Bulldogs up outside the 30-yard line.

INTERCEPTION MIZZOU: But the promising drive was cut short by another interception, as Tigers' linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper gave the Mizzou defense its third pick of the first half. He returned the ball 15 yards, setting the Tigers up at the Mizzou 38.

change of possession

Mizzou running back Elijah Young took the first play of the next drive 22 yards down the right sideline. Burden then snagged his first catch of the game, picking up 16 yards.

FUMBLE MIZZOU: But despite knocking on the door of the goal line, Tigers tight end Tyler Stephens fumbled right outside the 10-yard line, handing the Bulldogs a major break.

change of possession

Tech's offensive struggles continued though, as the Bulldogs were unable to anything with the turnover and punted again after a three-and-out. Mizzou cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine came up with the third-down pass deflection.

change of possession

Schrader continued his strong first half, as he bounced off a tackle to pick up a first down on 2nd and 8 to begin the next possession.

