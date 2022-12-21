DE Serigne Tounkara Officially Signs With Missouri

The Tigers add another promising defender to one of college football's best defenses.

After fielding one of college football's best defenses in year one under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the Missouri Tigers are looking to keep that momentum rolling into the 2023 season.

They will be helped by the return of guys like cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, as well as a stacked 2023 recruiting class filled with talented defenders. One of those defenders is Serigne Tounkara, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end out of Clear Springs High School in League City, TX.

Tounkara picked the Tigers over offers from a variety of FBS programs, including Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, and Tulane.

"I really like the coaching staff and the way they treat me," Tounkara told Rivals.com. "They really stayed in touch with me. I like the way they play defense and the way they rush the quarterback with the defensive ends. I feel like I can do great things over there."

Tounkara joins fellow defensive end and 2023 recruit Jahkai Long, as both will look to earn playing time early on. However, even if they don't see the field often as freshman they are in prime position to play in one of the best defenses in the country whenever they do see the field.

