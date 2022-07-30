Mizzou Lands Commitment From Priority CB Shamar McNeil

The Tigers added a serious talent to their 2023 class on Saturday

Eliah Drinkwitz has been on a roll this summer on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class.

On Saturday, the Missouri Tigers landed another talented commitment at a position of need when American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) defensive back Shamar McNeil committed to the program.

McNeil announced his commitment via his personal Twitter account.

McNeil picked the Tigers over offers from 13 other programs, including Temple, Rutgers Florida Atlantic and Florida International, among others.

He was primarily recruited by Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

One of the tallest defensive backs in Florida, Shamar McNeil has position flexibility. He's capable of playing boundary cornerback or free safety at the Power 5 level with his quickness, length, and open-field speed.

McNeil's best current skill is playing press coverage and using his long arms to his advantage by moving a receiver off his intended route with a physical approach near the line of scrimmage.

Once at Missouri, he could even end up being the nickel cornerback that plays in the slot. Either way, this is a great pickup for Mizzou.

McNeil now becomes the ninth commitment of the 2023 class for Drinkwitz, as well as the second defensive back, joining Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Perkinston, MS) corner Les Hewitt.

He is also now the third defensive commitment of the class, with the other six pledges coming on the offensive side of the ball.

