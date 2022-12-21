Elite LB Triston Newson Officially Signs With Missouri Tigers

The Tigers officially landed elite community college Triston Newson, adding to one of college football's best defenses.

The Missouri Tigers certainly don't lack talent on the defensive side of the ball, as they fielded one of the best defenses in college football under first year defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

Now, they are adding plenty of defensive talent from a stacked 2023 recruiting class that will look to come in and build on the foundation that Baker started last season.

Among those talented defensive recruits is Triston Newson, a 6-2, 210-pound linebacker out of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE.

Newson was offered by Missouri on Nov. 23 and committed on Nov. 25, choosing Missouri over other schools such as Colorado, Indiana, Marshall, Memphis, UTSA and Washington State.

In 2022 Newson wreaked havoc on opposing backfields, recording 107 total tackles in just nine games for a whopping 11.9 tackles per game, with two sacks and nine tackles for loss. He also forced four fumbles and recovered two, while hauling in three interceptions, showing that he can do it all from the linebacker position.

Now, Newson enters one of college football's best defenses led by a defensive coordinator that received a three-year extension, with an opportunity to impress and earn significant playing time early on.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here