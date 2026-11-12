Previewing Mizzou vs. Georgia on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

No. 22 Mizzou Football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) now has to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against No. 1 Georga (8-1, 6-1) in at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Athens — quite the tall task.

Missouri On SI beat writers Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle previewed the Tigers' upcoming matchup, as well as recapped Mizzou's loss to Texas and their takeaways Mizzou basketball's last two games.

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Georgia, while seemingly having separated itself from the rest of the SEC, is beatable, however little likely that may seem: the Bulldogs fell 27-24 to unranked Auburn at home Oct. 17. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had high praise for Georgia on Tuesday, reaffirming its status as a top-tier team.

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“We talk about Georgia — zero doubt that they're the benchmark for the league right now," Drinkwitz said. "And the way that coach (Kirby) Smart runs his program, the philosophical identity that he has in offense, defense, and special teams, the way his team plays consistently down in and down out, it's it's what everybody in our conference is chasing, and he does it the right way, and always has done it the right way. He's done a great job, and like I said, his program is the benchmark for the SEC. Tough, physical identity in all three phases.”

Missouri is fresh off a 34-20 loss to then-No. 7 Texas, in which controversial officiating was — and still is — at the center of the narrative, but woes in the special teams, lapses in the secondary and struggles in the rushing attack all played critical parts in the Tigers' collapse.

“We are not victims, and I refuse to give in to being a victim mentality," Drinkwitz said. "I refuse to give our players, our fans, our coaches an excuse for not getting the job done. It's my job as the head coach to get it done, and we had opportunities to do that. So, with that, we're moving on.”

Missouri has a tall task ahead, and we think it'll need to play at a near-perfect level to have a chance to upset Georgia.

Score predictions

Wright: Georgia 38, Mizzou 17

Knox-Doyle: Georgia 31, Mizzou 10

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