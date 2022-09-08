Top OT Target Logan Reichert Commits to Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers landed arguably their top commitment of the 2023 class to date when Raytown (Kansas City, MO) offensive tackle Logan Reichert committed to the program.

Reichert announced his decision at his home football stadium in front of a large group of supporters.

The 6-foot-7 and 345-pound offensive tackle chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon, Duke, Florida State, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan, among others.

Reichert's commitment now gives the Tigers 11 commitments in the 2023 class, as well as seven on the offensive side of the ball, as he joins wideout Joshua Manning, Tight End Brett Norfleet, quarterback Gabarri Johnson, running back Jamal Roberts, wide receiver Marquis Johnson, and wide receiver Nicholas Deloach.

Yes, Reichert is truly an athlete. Watching him pull and pin, a common running play harking back over 100 years ago when football first began to take shape, his fluid movements catch one’s eye. From reviewing Reichert’s film when he pulled, there were plays where he actually beat defenders to the point of attack. Keep in mind, many of these same defensive players weigh 100 or more pounds less than Reichert. That point alone helps define why programs like Georgia and Oklahoma, two schools with tremendous recent success along the offensive line, want to sign this young man. He needs to redefine his body to truly maximize his size and athleticism, but that will come with having a college training table, dieticians, and full-time weight training staff available to Reichert.

