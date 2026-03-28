Harrison, Uptegrove Lift Mizzou Softball to Series-Opening Win over Auburn

Missouri softball's pitching staff has carried the Tigers to plenty of wins over the past few years, but it'll be difficult for them to replicate the success that Cierra Harrison has had in the circle in consecutive outings.

After throwing a five-inning no-hitter against SIUE on Tuesday, Harrison threw a shutout in five innings of work in Missouri's 3-0 win over Auburn on Friday. MU is now 17-18, while AU is 23-11.

The junior gave up just three hits while tallying four strikeouts. Over her past two starts, Harrison has struck out 10 batters in 10 innings of work. This is also the first time she's allowed three hits or fewer over the course of consecutive starts since March 2024.

Freshman Abby Carr relieved Harrison in the sixth inning and ended up recording her second save of the season. She induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the seventh that sealed Missouri's second SEC win of the season.

At the plate, second baseman Madison Uptegrove was Missouri's MVP. She hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth to put MU ahead 2-0, and in the top of the sixth, she hit an RBI triple that scored Saniya Hill to put Missouri in front 3-0. After a four-game hitless streak, Uptegrove has four hits over her past two games.

MU opened the scoring in the top of the second courtesy of an RBI single from center fielder Kayley Lenger that scored Carr from third base.

Carr was the only other MU player to log multiple hits, as she went 2-of-3.

Not all was sunshine and rainbows for Missouri at the plate. Auburn starting pitcher Ella Harrison tallied nine strikeouts --- MU third baseman Addy Waits and left fielder Linny Ramsey each struck out twice. But Ella's propensity to give up big hits cost her once again on Friday (the sophomore has allowed seven home runs in her past seven appearances).

But once again, Missouri did just enough at the plate to complement elite pitching in order to pick up a win.

Missouri can win its first SEC series of the season if it picks up another victory over Auburn on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. The Tigers from down south have split their first two three-game slates against SEC opponents. Auburn took two of three contests from Kentucky before being swept by No. 3 Oklahoma.

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