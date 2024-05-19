Krings, Walker Lift Missouri to Super Regionals In Extra Inning Thriller
For the first time since 2021, Missouri is headed to Super Regionals.
While the path to get there was far more tumultuous this time around, the Tigers still prevailed as hosts, with the cherry on top being a 1-0 nine-inning marathon win over Omaha that was punctuated by a walk-off single from Madison Walker.
Once again, Laurin Krings was incredible. After carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the day's previous game, Krings carried that momentum over into the sudden death contest, striking out 15 batters. That's the most she's ever had in a single collegiate game since her 17-strikeout no-hitter against North Texas last season.
More importantly for the Tigers, Krings allowed no runs. It was a dominant outing from MU's best pitcher.
The offense, on the other hand, couldn't reciprocate that dominance. Jenna Laird led off the game with a single into right field.
That would be Missouri's only hit until the sixth inning.
Interestingly enough, the offensive struggles weren't happening behind the iron arm of Kamryn Meyer. Rather, it was Omaha's other quality starter, Sydney Nusimer, who was dealing all afternoon. She wasn't overpowering Missouri with heat like Meyer had been; the Tiger simply couldn't generate quality contact. Nuismer registered just one strikeout all game, but the scoreboard remained relatively untouched as her and Krings dueled valiantly.
But finally, after a slog of an evening, the Tigers broke the ice in the ninth inning. With runners on second and third, pinch-hitter Madison Walker hit a ground ball that was just out of the reach of shortstop Maggie O'Brien. Honnold came into score from third, and Missouri completed a streak of four consecutive wins in elimination games to move on.
Missouri will host No. 10 Duke in Super Regionals. If the Tigers want a trip to Oklahoma City, they'll have to hope that Krings' arm doesn't fall off or that their bats can heat up under the Midwest sun.