Missouri Transfer Tony Perkins Speaks on Joining Tigers, Previews Upcoming Season
The Missouri Tigers put together one of the worst seasons in SEC basketball history in 2023, dropping all 18 conference games and finishing just 8-24 overall. Head coach Dennis Gates enters his third season after an up and down first two years with the program with not only one of the nation's top recruiting classes, but one of the top transfer classes as well.
Tony Perkins, a senior guard from Iowa and marquee member of the nation's 13th ranked transfer class, spoke at SEC Media Day about his decision to leave the Hawkeyes and join Missouri, as well as opened up about the talented freshman class that have joined the Tigers this offseason.
Regarding his choice to transfer to Missouri, Perkins said, "A lot of schools talked to me. A lot of SEC, Big 10 schools, but what stuck out for Missouri was the connection that I had with coach Gates."
He continued, "I got a few calls, talked to [Gates] directly and everything just flowed and clicked right away."
The former Second Team All-Big 10 talent spent four seasons in Iowa and averaged 14 points, over four assists and just under two steals per game in his final year with the Hawkeyes.
Speaking on what he has shared with this year's talented freshman class, Perkins said, "Just the patience of the game, slowing down the game. There's no reason to feel like you have to score that fast if you're down maybe like ten with three minutes, two minutes to go. I've been in situations where I've been getting blown out and had to come back. Just play your pace, don't let anybody speed you up."
The new look Tigers' season begins with a matchup against a strong Memphis team on November 4.