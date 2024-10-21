How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri Football at No. 15 Alabama, Week 9 College Football TV Schedule
The Missouri Tigers received the biggest momentum boost imaginable in Saturday's win over Auburn, after quarterback Brady Cook returned from an ankle injury and hospital visit to lead a fourth quarter comeback.
Now in Week 9, Missouri will turn its focus towards the Alabama Crimson Tide, one of college football's most successful programs.
Alabama is coming off its second loss of the season at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, but regardless, it'll likely be the toughest opponents the Tigers face all season. Especially in one of the most intimidating road environments in college football — Tuscaloosa, Ala. — the odds are going to be stacked against them.
Missouri's win over Auburn wasn't pretty, but given the circumstances of Cook's injury, it being able to make a fourth quarter comeback was impressive in itself. Whether the senior's ankle is a lingering problem or not could be a determining factor in the outcome Saturday, as the offense will need to be at its very best.
Here's all the information on where, when and how to watch Missouri's game against Alabama:
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama
Who: Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Alabama leads, 5-2.
Last Time Out, Missouri: After quarterback Brady Cook sustained an ankle injury at the beginning of the game, his return from the hospital in the fourth quarter catapulted the Tigers to a 21-17 win over Auburn. Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts each provided a rushing touchdown.
Last Time Out, Alabama: In its second loss of the season, the Crimson Tide fell to Tennessee, 24-17 after it allowed a surge in the fourth quarter from the Volunteers. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had an underwhelming outing, completing 25-of-45 passes and throwing two interceptions.
Week 9 College Football Schedule
all times ET
Thursday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. | Sam Houston at Florida International | ESPNU
8 p.m. | UTEP at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 23
7 p.m. | Liberty at Kennesaw State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Jacksonville State | ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Old Dominion | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 19 Pitt | ESPN
Friday, Oct. 25
7 p.m. | Yale at Penn | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Louisville at Boston College | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | No. 17 Boise State at UNLV | CBSSN
11 p.m. | Rutgers at USC | FOX
Saturday, Oct. 26
12 p.m. | Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy (in East Rutherford, New Jersey) | ABC
12 p.m. | Washington at No. 13 Indiana | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Oklahoma at No. 18 Ole Miss | ESPN
12 p.m. | Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
12 p.m. | North Carolina at Virginia | CW Network
12 p.m. | Charlotte at Memphis | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Tulane at North Texas | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Ohio | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Richmond at Bryant | FloSports
12 p.m. | Valparaiso at Marist | FloSports
12 p.m. | Cornell at Brown | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Central Connecticut at Long Island University | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Fordham at Lehigh | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Arkansas at Mississippi State | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Georgia State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Maine at Rhode Island | FloSports
1 p.m. | Towson at Monmouth | FloSports
1 p.m. | Southern Illinois at Indiana State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Butler at Davidson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Presbyterian at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Colgate at Merrimack | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Dartmouth at Columbia | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Holy Cross at Lafayette | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Temple at East Carolina | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Elon at Hampton | FloSports
2 p.m. | Southern Utah at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | East Tennessee State at Wofford | ESPN+
2 p.m. | North Dakota State at Murray State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Samford at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Howard at Norfolk State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Bucknell at Georgetown | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UAlbany at Delaware | FloSports
3 p.m. | Utah Tech at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at SE Missouri State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Western Illinois at Lindenwood | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at Northwestern State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Montana at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Princeton at Harvard | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Texas A&M-Commerce at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 21 Missouri at No. 15 Alabama | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at UCF | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern at Iowa | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Maryland at Minnesota | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Rice at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Wake Forest at Stanford | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Baylor | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Ball State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Kent State at Western Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Wagner at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UTSA at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | New Hampshire at Villanova | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Stony Brook | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Mercer | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M (in Birmingham, Alabama) | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Delaware State at South Carolina State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Oregon State at Cal | ESPN2
4 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Campbell | FloSports
4 p.m. | Tarleton State at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | VMI at Chattanooga | ESPN+
4 p.m. | McNeese at Nicholls | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
5 p.m. | New Mexico at Colorado State | Altitude Sports/MW Network
5 p.m. | UL Monroe at South Alabama | ESPN+
5 p.m. | North Alabama at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Missouri State at UNI | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Sacramento State at Idaho State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Dakota at Youngstown State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida State at No. 6 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Utah State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Troy at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UIW at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern at Florida A&M | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Houston Christian at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M | ABC
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Michigan | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | South Dakota at South Dakota State | ESPNU
7:45 p.m. | Auburn at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Kansas at No. 16 Kansas State | ESPN2
8 p.m. | No. 22 SMU at Duke | ACC Network
8 p.m. | San Jose State at Fresno State | truTV/Max
9 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Idaho | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | Cincinnati at Colorado | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Washington State at San Diego State | CBSSN
Midnight | Nevada at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports PPV
West Virginia at Arizona
Utah at Houston
Texas Tech at TCU