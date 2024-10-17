Missouri Head Coach Is Not Focused on the Past: The Buzz, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
Prior to their 113th annual Homecoming matchup, Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz joined the weekly SEC conference call. While on there, many tried to tempt him with questions about past games.
Drinkwitz stayed fairly consistent with any answers about past games. He stated that they were games of the past and of little matter to him now. The coach was even was asked to revisit a small matter that created quite the media frenzy: the matter of the Texas A&M blanket left for wide receiver Theo Wease.
"(I) haven't looked into that," Drinkwitz said. "I'm way past that butt-whipping we took."
Shortly after, he was asked about the Vanderbilt matchup from week 4. Despite earning the double overtime win, Drinkwitz did not seem to want to comment much on that either.
"We're six weeks into the season, and somebody's got 90 more days left," Drinkwitz said. "So I'm not really thinking about what happened a month ago. We're really focused on the right here, right now."
Today's Schedule
- Baseball plays in Game 5 of the Fall Ball World Series, Columbia, Mo, 5:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri Football put together a compilation of football head coach Eli Drinkwitz saying a common catchphrase.
- Football released an injury report ahead of their matchup against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 19. Star wide receiver Luther Burden was marked as probable, linebacker Triston Newson and running back Nate Noel were both listed as questionable. Read more here.
- Softball volunteered with the Missouri Special Olympics.
We'll leave you with this...
- Missouri football shared their favorite Homecoming traditions:
