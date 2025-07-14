Mizzou Shortstop Jackson Lovich Drafted in Sixteenth Round of MLB Draft
For the second time, Missouri Tigers shortstop Jackson Lovich was selected in the MLB Draft.
This time, he was drafted in the sixteenth round by the New York Yankees. While Lovich played nearly every position for the Tigers, he was drafted as a shortstop by the Yankees. He had a few appearances there for the Tigers, but mostly played corner infield
Prior to his collegiate career, Lovich was selected in the 19th round by the New York Mets in 2021. After three years of being a steady presence for the Tigers, he finds himself drafted three rounds higher in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Lovich will have to make a decision on whether or not to sign with the team. He has until July 28 at 4 p.m. CT to decide. Should he choose not to sign a contract with a team, he could return for the 2026 baseball season and enter the draft pool again.
Player Info
- DOB: November 18, 2003 (21)
- Hometown: Overland Park, KS.
- High School: Blue Valley West
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Positions: First base, shortstop, third base and outfield
Evaluation
Lovich isn't really the typical utility player. However, he has the athleticism and skill to succeed at any position around the diamond and play in the outfield if needed.
He played nearly every game in his final two years, only sitting due to a thumb injury and a lower leg injury after taking a cleat to the leg. But even these injuries had a hard time keeping Lovich off the field. With a cast covering his hand, Lovich still found his way into games — and not just as a designated hitter.
When his thumb kept him from playing first base, Lovich took reps in the outfield. When the Tigers needed a third baseman, there he was. Same for shortstop and first. He always found himself in the lineup however he could help.
Lovich was asked in a press conference about his view on playing multiple different positions. He takes the same approach to each position and doesn't view them as different. Lovich just views it as doing his job, which helps him adapt to whichever position he plays that day. This allows flexibility for any future team that might make him a part of its staff.
It is possible that whichever team picks Lovich might just opt for him to stick to one position. In that case, he will likely find himself as a corner infielder. He has the most collegiate experience at first and third, but was the No. 1 shortstop in Kansas out of high school and made a few appearances there for Mizzou.
The other side of just doing his job was being consistent at the plate. In his junior season, he hit .357 with 51 RBIs, 39 runs, 12 homers. The season before, he finished with a batting average of .287 with 50 hits and 10 home runs. He also possess great plate discipline, finishing his collegiate career with 20 walks in each of his last two seasons.
At 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds, Lovich has room to add muscle and power to his bat. He already has good bat speed and hits the ball well, but the added strength has the potential to help him succeed at the next level.