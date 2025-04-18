Mizzou Softball Falls in Extra Innings to No. 1 Texas A&M in Game 2
Through the first five innings, the Missouri Tigers' offensive struggles that have become the norm this season continued, going scoreless and trailing the Texas A&M Aggies by three.
Abby Hay changed that in the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to right center in the bottom of the sixth, bringing Danielle Blackstun home.
But after two outs that followed, Missouri entered the seventh inning still trailing by two. It would take a rally in the final inning to push the game to extra innings.
Enter Madison Walker. The sophomore infielder delivered by bringing two runners in with a hit to center field, tying the game and forcing it to extra innings.
After both teams went scoreless in the eighth inning, Texas A&M's Amari Harper hit a home run to give the Aggies a 4-3 lead, which the Tigers were never able to overcome.
Missouri had the chance to take the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, with pitcher Taylor Pannell pitching a strikeout to earn Missouri's third out of the top of the first extra inning. But, after Kara Daly grounded out, two Missouri batters struck out, giving Texas A&M the opportunity to secure the win in the ninth inning.
Missouri posed a serious challenge to tie the game with its backs against the wall in the bottom of the ninth inning though when Stefania Abruscato whammed a hit to the back of the left wall, however, an impressive catch from a Texas A&M outfielder was the final nail in the coffin.
Missouri now falls to 22-26 on the season and 3-14 in play in the Southeastern Conference.
Missouri lost Game 1 of the series earlier in the day, falling 7-5. Walker had another big hit in the early afternoon game, hitting a grand slam to cut the Texas A&M lead to 5-4. But again, the Tigers were unable to seal the deal.
Missouri will round out the series against Texas A&M Friday, with the first pitch of Game 3 set for noon. The game will broadcast on the SEC Network+.