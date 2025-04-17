Mizzou Softball Falls Short to Top-Ranked Aggies in Doubleheader Game 1
COLUMBIA, Mo. — It took half an inning for the Texas A&M Aggies to bring a wooden horse and cowboy hat with maroon tinsel to home plate to open up their weekend series against the Missouri Tigers.
The practice has lasted all season: every Aggie home run earns a few gallops at the plate before heading back to the dugout. This time, it was Texas A&M senior Mac Barbara who had the honor.
Barbara stepped up to the plate with runners on first and second after Amari Harper and Mya Perez reached on a fielder's choice and base hit, respectively. With a 2-2 count, she swung with just enough force to launch the ball just over the outfield padding for her seventh home run of the season.
In the sixth inning, she was outdone.
Missouri senior catcher Julia Crenshaw got the Tigers rolling in their penultimate offensive effort with a double to left-center field. Two outs later, and the Tigers — who allowed another run via a RBI by Aggies senior shortstop Koko Wooley — seemed to be up against the wall.
That's when Emiley Kennedy first slipped up. After amassing eight strikeouts, the senior southpaw walked a pair of Missouri sophomores: Abby Hay and Stefania Abruscato. It was the third sophomore who did the damage.
After taking the first pitch, Tigers third baseman Madison Walker swung at a ball down the middle to clear the warning track and reach the hill in deep right field for a grand slam. Missouri took a 5-4 lead, and Walker secured her team-best 16th home run of the season and third grand slam.
Missouri was unable to add more than that, but it did force Texas A&M's hand. The Aggies delivered.
Down one run with their 12-game win streak on the line, Harper went to bat first. She reached on a base hit to left field before being replaced on the basepaths by sophomore outfielder Hailey Golden. Golden was joined by Perez, who reached on an error before being replaced by freshman infielder Frankie Vrazel, and Wooley, who doubled to center field to bring home Golden.
After tying the game, senior center fielder Allie Enright brought in the remaining Aggies with a two-run double to extend her team's lead. By then, it was Missouri up against the wall.
In the bottom of the seventh, junior center fielder Kayley Lenger reached on a base hit to center, but the Aggies didn't allow the Tigers to move past second for the remainder of the inning as they secured their 13th straight win, 7-5.
With the victory, the Aggies improve to 38-5 while the Tigers fall to 22-25 on the season. Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader is set for 6:10 p.m. CST.