Mizzou Softball Falls to Northwestern, Beats Florida Atlantic

On a day featuring cold bats in warm weather, Missouri softball split a pair of low-scoring contests on Saturday, falling to Northwestern 3-0 before beating No. 23 Florida Atlantic 2-0.

In recent games, Missouri hasn't been able to put together a complete game. If the pitching is strong, the hitting may struggle, and vice versa. That was exactly the case on Saturday: one day after Missouri allowed 19 runs across two games to NC State and No. 6/7 UCLA, the Tigers were much better in the circle, giving up less than half of that total against Northwestern and Florida Atlantic.

The main issue was that MU's bats went quiet. Against the Wildcats, the Tigers tallied just two hits, as Northwestern freshman pitcher Marina Mason was nearly untouchable on Saturday. She pitched a complete-game shutout, recording nine strikeouts and carrying a no-hitter into the top of the fifth inning. Madison Uptegrove broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single into right field; Missouri's only other hit came on a single from Saniya Hill in the top of the seventh.

Northwestern opened the scoring in the bottom of the third. Kelsey Nader singled home speedster Bridget Donahey from second base, and two batters later, Nader scored from second on a single from Emma Raye. In the bottom of the sixth, Kansas Robinson singled home Grace Minarovic from third.

The loss dropped MU to 2-7, its worst start to a season since 2004.

Saturday wasn't all gloomy for Larissa Anderson's crew, as they rebounded nicely by shutting out FAU. Eight players were responsible for eight hits, with the most important one belonging to pinch-hitter Addy Waits. The freshman third baseman ripped a 2-RBI triple into center field in the bottom of the third, scoring Claire Cahalan and Sidney Forrester from second and first base, respectively. That proved to be enough for MU to eke out a win.

Marissa McCann was excellent against the Owls, pitching a complete-game shutout. She allowed just five hits and recorded four strikeouts.

Mizzou will conclude its time in Florida on Sunday when it faces No. 22/19 Duke. First pitch is slated for 8 a.m.

