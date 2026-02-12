Mizzou Softball Loses to UCF After Early Lead

Missouri softball dropped a Wednesday matchup to UCF in Florida, leading to the Tigers having their worst six-game start to the season in head coach Larissa Anderson's tenure.



That six-game stretch included two games against ranked opponents, with Missouri falling to No. 5 Oregon and upsetting No. 21/23 Liberty in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.

Against UCF, Missouri held a 1-0 lead through the top of the fifth inning, with freshman Addy Waits taking a bases-loaded walk in the second inning to give the Tigers an early lead.



But the Knights exploded to score all five of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With Cierra Harrison pitching, Missouri didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning. It was another strong start for Missouri's defense, which Anderson was pleased with after the opening weekend.

But, the scoring run started for UCF on the first at bat of the bottom of the fifth inning, with Sierra Humphreys hitting a home run to left field. On the next at bat, UCF hit a single, bringing in Marissa McCann to replace Harrison.

Immediately after McCann took over, UCF homered again to take a 3-1 lead. A wild pitch and a sac fly brought in two more runs for the Knights to end the painful inning for the Tigers.

Missouri will remain in Florida this weekend, competing in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational, with games against NC State, No. 6/7 UCLA, Northwestern, No. 23 FAU and No. 22/19 Duke.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: