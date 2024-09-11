Mizzou Central

Mizzou Softball Releases Its 2024 Conference Schedule

The slate includes matchups against last year's Women's College World Series participants and two trips to The Magnolia State.

Quentin Corpuel

Mizzou softball gathers in the infield after defeating Florida 6-3 on Apr. 12, 2024.
Mizzou softball gathers in the infield after defeating Florida 6-3 on Apr. 12, 2024. / Missouri Athletics

As summer turns to fall, the first bits of the 2025 softball season have become more clear.

Mizzou softball released its SEC schedule on Tuesday afternoon along with every other team in the new 16-team conference.

The Tigers will open conference play on Mar. 7 in Lexington against Kentucky in a battle between MU middle infielder and her former team, which she transferred from in June. Mizzou's first home series will see mighty Oklahoma come to town from Mar. 21-23 as the Sooners look to capture their fifth Women's College World Series title in a row.

That series will be followed by the first of two trips to Mississippi, this one to Oxford for a clash with Ole Miss from Mar. 28-30. Mizzou will return home to face the other participant in last year's WCWS, Texas, from Apr. 4-6. The Tigers return to The Magnolia State to face Mississippi State fro Apr. 13-15 followed by a trip back home to host Texas A&M from Apr. 18-20. MU's last conference road trip will be to Alabama from Apr. 25-27, and the Tigers will conclude the regular season at home against Georgia from May 1-3.

Even before the schedule was released, the Tigers figured to have a ringer of a conference slate -- after all, each of last year's 14 SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament, and the conference's two new members, Oklahoma and Texas, were the last two teams standing in the tournament.

The release date of Mizzou's non-conference schedule is TBD.

