Mizzou Softball Run-Ruled by Georgia in Series Opener

Last weekend, Missouri softball offered a glimpse of promise against LSU. After getting outscored 25-5 in two blowout losses to open the series, MU avoided a sweep with a gritty 1-0 win in the series finale. Cierra Harrison pitched a complete-game shutout, and Missouri felt it had generated momentum entering its road series against No. 16/14 Georgia.

Whatever momentum existed was promptly eviscerated in Athens, as the Tigers were run-ruled in the series-opener 8-0. The game lasted just four-and-a-half innings.

Less than a week after pitching a gem against high-level competition, Harrison had arguably the worst start of her collegiate career on Friday. The seven earned runs she allowed were the most in 95 collegiate appearances, and even worse, all the damage was done before the third inning was over.

Georgia jumped all over Harrison early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first in the span of six at-bats. After the Bulldogs loaded the bases with a single and two walks to start the game, they scored runs on a fielder'd choice, consecutive RBI singles and a bases-loaded walk, all of which happened before the Tigers recorded an out. Two batters after the bases-loaded walk, Georgia second baseman Brooke Smith hit a sacrifice fly to increase UGA's lead to 5-0.

Like several starts of the past, Harrison seemed to settle in after a rough opening frame, as she retired the Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the second. But Harrison got roughed up early in the bottom of the third, as UGA first baseman Gabi Novickas took a 3-2 pitch over the fence into left field to up the Bulldog lead to 6-0.

Harrison's day was done shortly after, as she hit the next batter, UGA center fielder Natalie Ray.

Courtney Donahue entered the game in relief, but she couldn't stop the bleeding, as she gave a double and a RBI single to the first two batters she faced. Three batters later, UGA tallied another RBI single, and although MU center fielder Kayley Lenger threw a runner out at home to end the inning on that play, Georgia was already in the driver's seat for a run-rule win.

Three half-innings later, that's exactly what happened.

Georgia star pitcher Randi Roelling was, well, rolling, as she allowed just one hit over five innings. Missouri's lone hit came on a Madison Uptegrove double in the top of the third.

Missouri, now 21-21 overall, will look to bounce back on Saturday. First pitch from Athens is set for 1 p.m.