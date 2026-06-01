Tigers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The Tampa Bay Rays continue to hold the top spot in the American League East. Sitting at 36-20, they have a 1.5-game lead on the New York Yankees.

They'll begin June with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, who are on a four-game losing streak and have fallen to 22-38 on the year.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series-opener.

Tigers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-155)

Rays -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline

Tigers +135

Rays -163

Total

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-114)

Tigers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Ty Madden, RHP (0-0, 2.38 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Griffin Jax, RHP (1-3, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, Detroit SportsNet

Tigers record: 22-38

Rays record: 36-20

Tigers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Griffin Jax OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm putting $30 on Griffin Jax to go over his strikeout total of 4.5:

The Detroit Tigers have had significant issues lately when it comes to striking out. They have the highest strikeout rate in the Majors over the past 30 days at 24.9%. Tonight, they'll face Griffin Jax of the Tampa Bay Rays, who I think has significant room for improvement when it comes to racking up strikeouts. He has a strikeout rate of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a reliever, but has managed just 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a starter this season.

As he becomes more comfortable in a starting role, I think his strikeout rate will start to climb.

Tigers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

It's not just the Tigers' strikeout rate that has been bad lately, but their offense as a whole has been atrocious. Over the past 30 days, the Tigers are dead last in wRC+, and they're the only team in the Majors with an OPS below .600.

It's not just their offense that's costing them games. They also have one of the worst bullpen ERAs in the Majors, sporting a bullpen ERA of 4.29.

All signs point to the Rays winning this game comfortably.

Pick: Rays -1.5 (+128) via DraftKings

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